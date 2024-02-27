The San Jose State Spartans take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Jose State San Diego State prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Jose State San Diego State.
The Mountain West has so many interesting and close games. It has been one of the liveliest and most interesting conferences in major college basketball. The Mountain West is likely to get at least four teams into the NCAA Tournament, potentially as many as six. There is so much interesting basketball to be found in this conference.
Tuesday night in San Diego might be the exception, not the rule.
San Jose State had a decent team one year ago. Coach Tim Miles guided the Spartans to a higher-than-expected finish in the Mountain West. SJSU was a tough out and a team which was able to bother the upper-tier schools in the conference. This year, it hasn't been quite the same. SJSU has still pushed a few of the top teams in the league at home, but the Spartans have not been able to close down as many tough wins as they did a year ago. On the road, they haven't been nearly as robust or competitive as they were a season ago. San Jose State has sunk to the bottom tier of the Mountain West and is in need of a boost both in recruiting and the transfer portal in the coming offseason. Tim Miles is a good coach. He got Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and has done well in his career at off-the-radar programs with a minimal basketball culture. He was a great hire by San Jose State, and he could improve the Spartans in the future, but he needs help, and right now, he doesn't have it.
Meanwhile, San Diego State is taking care of business. The Aztecs, who made the national championship game of college basketball last season, are beginning to play like a team which believes in itself and thinks it can make another deep run in March Madness. SDSU got out to a whopping 40-10 lead in the first half of this past Saturday's game at Fresno State. The Aztecs did not do any fooling around. They took care of business like a mature team which knows it is good and doesn't need to be wasteful or sloppy. Fresno State is not an especially strong team, but SDSU was so convincing and efficient that it still sent a message that it is ready for the bigger battles of March Madness.
Here are the San Jose State-San Diego State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-San Diego State Odds
San Jose State Spartans: +21.5 (-102)
San Diego State Aztecs: -21.5 (-120)
Over: 139.5 (-105)
Under: 139.5 (-115)
How To Watch San Jose State vs San Diego State
Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread
The San Diego State Aztecs just crushed Fresno State, which might seem like a reason to pick the Aztecs, not San Jose State, but after playing such a flawless first half in an easy 32-point win against Fresno State, you might see San Diego State step off the gas pedal a little bit here. The spread is huge. San Diego State knows there are bigger games ahead on the schedule. The Aztecs maxed out against Fresno State and might use this as their “emotional fuel dump” game, a game in which they simply don't put forth as much effort or intensity and try to conserve a little fuel for March. Not every game is met with the same urgency or intensity, and San Jose State is likely to play this game with more urgency than San Diego State. SJSU could lose by 15 and easily cover.
Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread
The Aztecs have been a monster at home this season. They have won their last eight home games by double-digit margins. The last time they didn't win by double digits at home: December 10 against UC Irvine. This team delivers beatdowns at home. Against a bad SJSU team, we shouldn't expect less.
Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick
San Diego State destroys bad teams at home. Take the Aztecs.
Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -21.5