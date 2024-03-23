With the NFL offseason in full swing, attention turns to the Seattle Seahawks and their ambitions to reinvigorate their squad through the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They are from the disappointment of missing out on the playoffs in 2023. As such, the Seahawks are primed to make calculated moves to fortify their team for a promising future. In this exclusive analysis of a mock draft, we delve into potential selections that could shape the Seahawks' trajectory and reignite their pursuit of championship glory.
Seattle Seahawks 2023 Season Recap
Despite matching their 9–8 record from the previous year, the Seahawks fell short of playoff qualification. They finished third in their division behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. They found themselves in a three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints for the last Wild Card spot. However, the Packers secured it through tiebreaker rules. Suffering from critical injuries to key players like Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, and Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks endured a four-game losing streak after a promising 6–3 start. Although they managed to secure back-to-back wins later in the season, a crucial loss to the Steelers dashed their postseason hopes.
Seattle struggled against teams with winning records. They posted a 3–8 record against such opponents. The team ultimately missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Head coach Pete Carroll, after fourteen years at the helm, was relieved of his duties following the season's end.
Draft Context
Sure, the Seahawks initially took some time to make moves in free agency. That said, they eventually became active. Seattle bolstered its roster in Mike MacDonald’s inaugural offseason as head coach. Most of their additions focused on defense. However, there remains evident work needed to position the team better against formidable rivals like the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. One glaring area of need following free agency is apparent. Of course, that's where our focus lies in this three-pick mock draft for the Seattle Seahawks.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Seattle Seahawks at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 16 – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Despite efforts to address it in free agency, the Seahawks' interior offensive line remains a concern. Jackson Powers-Johnson emerges as a promising solution. He offers immediate impact as a plug-and-play starter at either center or right guard. Known for his composed yet aggressive style, Powers-Johnson brings exceptional awareness and a physical presence. He can excel in both pass protection and run blocking. His impressive athleticism and quick lateral movement make him adept at navigating the second level of the defense. By adding Powers-Johnson, the Seahawks aim to finally resolve their long-standing issue at the center position.
Round 3, Pick No. 81 – Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
Yes, the Seahawks recently signed Tremayne Anchrum to bolster their guard options. That said, further reinforcement is still necessary. Enter Cooper Beebe, who is coming off a standout season at Kansas State. He offers promising potential as a pass blocker. Impressively showcased during Combine drills, Beebe could vie for an immediate starting role at left guard. Additionally, his versatility, with experience at left tackle, provides valuable depth and flexibility for the Seahawks' offensive line. With Powers-Johnson and Beebe anchoring the interior, the Seahawks position themselves favorably for both the present and future on offense.
Round 4, Pick No. 102 – Calen Bullock, S, USC
Calen Bullock brings a unique skill set to the safety position. This is characterized by his length and background as a former wide receiver. Bullock has excellent ball skills, and he has the potential to generate impactful plays in pass defense. This is a crucial asset in today's pass-heavy NFL. Sure, his physical attributes and instincts make him an intriguing prospect. However, continued development in his physicality will be key to his success at the professional level. Although his draft stock may fluctuate based on scheme fit and developmental trajectory, Bullock's potential warrants consideration as an early selection in the draft process.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2024 NFL Draft with clear objectives to address lingering concerns. They should leverage the draft to fortify their roster for the challenges ahead. With strategic selections in the first three rounds, including potential game-changers like Jackson Powers-Johnson, Cooper Beebe, and Calen Bullock, the Seahawks aim to shore up critical positions. As such, they can position themselves for success in the NFC West and beyond. As they navigate the draft process, Seattle's choices will not only shape the immediate future of the franchise. They can also hold the potential to reignite their pursuit of championship glory. With anticipation building and the stakes high, Seattle fans are focused on the Seahawks as they chart their course through the 2024 NFL Draft and beyond.