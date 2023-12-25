Despite looking a little worse for wear during their win against the Titans, Seahawks QB Geno Smith told coach Pete Carroll that he's fine.

The Seattle Seahawks are staying alive… somehow. In a game that felt similar to their last win, the team engineered a comeback win. This time, their victims were the Tennessee Titans. After going down 13-17 in the fourth quarter, Geno Smith orchestrated a game-winning drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson to seal the win.

However, during the game, there were times where Smith looked a little shaky. The Seahawks quarterback suffered a groin injury a couple of weeks back, and it seems like he hasn't fully recovered yet. There was concern that Smith might have reaggravated his injury. However, Pete Carroll's post-game assessment of Smith's injury seems to indicate that the latter will be just fine, per Bob Condotta.

“Pete Carroll said Jordyn Brooks re-injured his sprained ankle. Said Damien Lewis had a sore knee. Geno Smith said he's fine — came up a slow a few times but called it just “football” stuff.”

The Seahawks aren't quite out of the woods yet in terms of playoff seeding. They'll still need to win their last two games to fully cement their spot in the postseason. However, they got a major boost to their chances after the Vikings' loss the same night. The win gives them a legitimate chance to control their own destiny.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows in Seattle, despite the win. There's still concerns about the offense, as they've been hit-or-miss during their last two games. Coming back against the Eagles is impressive, but winning in similar fashion to a struggling Titans squad is concerning. If there's a silver lining to the last two weeks, it's the fact that the defense has been more or less solid. Seattle has a lot of talent on offense, especially with Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing like a stud over the last few weeks.

The Seahawks' last two games are completely winnable: a date against the hot-and-cold Steelers at home before going on the road against the lowly Cardinals. However, they'll need to perform much, much better than their last two outings. That's especially true for their game against the Steelers, as the Steel City will likely be fighting for a playoff berth themselves.