Will Green Bay's road end here?

As the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys prepare to clash in the Super Wild Card Weekend, the NFL world is buzzing with anticipation. This promises to be a high-stakes showdown between two of the league's most iconic franchises. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Packers as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the Cowboys.

Season Recap

The Packers are seeded No. 7 in the NFC with a 9-8 record. They are poised for a challenging matchup as they aim to orchestrate an upset against the No. 2 Cowboys (12-5). Green Bay concluded the regular season with an impressive three-game winning streak. They secured the final NFC playoff spot with a decisive 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 18. Despite facing setbacks with consecutive road losses to the Bills and Dolphins, Dallas rebounded strongly. They claimed victories against the Lions and Commanders to cap off a successful regular season. The Cowboys are now on a quest for their first Super Bowl triumph since the memorable year of 1996. As for the Packers, they would love nothing more than to knock the Cowboys off during their first post-Aaron-Rodgers season.

Reflecting on past playoff triumphs, the Packers' last road playoff victory took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas following the 2017 season. As the No. 4 seed, Green Bay emerged victorious against the top-seeded Cowboys. Now, under the guidance of coach Matt LaFleur, can this year's Packers replicate that success? Can they pull off another significant upset in the heart of Texas?

Here are our bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers as they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Love Hurts

In a memorable Week 18 clash against the Bears, Jordan Love showcased his prowess in nearly every facet of the game. Love's exceptional performance unfolded seamlessly from any situation. He did well with clean pockets, under pressure, against the blitz, off play-action, in the red zone, and on crucial third-down situations. Completing 27 of 32 passes, Love's accuracy was staggering. Sure, a questionable heave into the end zone and a lost fumble marked his only blemishes. That said, Love's overall display was nothing short of extraordinary. This was especially true considering the high-stakes scenario with the season hanging in the balance. Notably, the final drive featured Love's clutch third-down conversion to Jayden Reed and a creative play resulting in a second conversion to Tucker Kraft. Love achieved season highs in completion percentage (84.4 percent), yards per attempt (9.9), and passer rating (128.6).

For this game against the Cowboys, however, Love won't be as effective. Micah Parsons should be all over his grill. Meanwhile, DaRon Bland will be all too happy to pick any pass Love throws in his direction. It'll be a painful weekend for Jordan Love.

Amazing Aaron

Over the past three weeks, Aaron Jones has undeniably been the premier running back in the league. Following stellar performances in Charlotte and Minneapolis, Jones continued his dominance with another 100-yard rushing game against the Bears. This was also accompanied by an additional 30 receiving yards. His 25 touches contributed to 10 crucial first downs. These included a decisive 10-yard run that sealed the victory. Displaying explosive speed and resilience against arm tackles, Jones delivered a star-worthy performance precisely when the Packers needed it most.

He'll need to do that again here as Love will flounder in the pocket. Jones's run game will be the only dependable offensive weapon the Packers can lean on. He should go over 100 rushing yards.

Reed & Weep

Jayden Reed emerged as a vital playmaker for the Packers in Week 18. He ignited momentum with a 32-yard catch on a deep dagger that kickstarted a pivotal scoring drive. His 59-yard reception on an improvised play set the stage for a crucial fourth-quarter field goal. By the game's end, he had amassed 112 yards on four receptions. He also maintained a perfect four-for-four record on targets. Despite having received at least eight targets in the previous three consecutive games, Reed experienced a slight dip in volume during this matchup. His chest injury, however, seems to linger. As such, we do not think he will be as threatening in this matchup. We cannot imagine Reed going past 50 yards here against the Dallas defense.

Packers Sent Packing

Yes, Jordan Love's promising season has instilled long-term confidence in Green Bay. Still, his youth and occasional mistakes, coupled with inexperienced receivers, pose challenges. Take note that the Cowboys have a formidable pass rush and a strong secondary. They are well-positioned to exploit Green Bay's vulnerabilities. The Packers' pass defense, marred by inconsistencies, faces a stern test against Dak Prescott and a dynamic receiving corps featuring CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys also have a pristine home record in 2023. That's despite showing vulnerability against the Seahawks and Lions. These may indicate potential weaknesses the Packers can exploit. Now, some may view this matchup as an opportunity for the Packers to challenge Mike McCarthy. However, it's essential to recognize the reverse motivation at play. McCarthy has orchestrated a successful rebound in Dallas. Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur seeks an elusive breakthrough in the playoffs post-Rodgers.

Looking Ahead

As the Green Bay Packers revel in their regular season triumphs, they now set their sights on a daunting playoff clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, Love has instilled confidence in his ability to carry the torch as Rodgers' successor. However, the Packers must navigate the challenges posed by a formidable Cowboys team boasting a potent pass rush and a skilled secondary. The upcoming matchup not only marks an opportunity for the Packers to test themselves against former head coach Mike McCarthy. It also serves as a pivotal moment for Matt LaFleur, seeking to break through the playoff barrier. With the season on the line, the Packers aim to leverage their strengths and script a triumphant chapter in their postseason journey. The stage is set for an electrifying battle, but we have the Packers seeing the end of the road in Dallas.