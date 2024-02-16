Aden Durde is a big fan of that other football, and his favorite club is West Ham United.

New Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde is a lot different than most prominent NFL coaches, as he hails from Middlesex County in England, which is considered a part of Nort London. As such, he is a big fan of that other type of football, and West Ham United is his favorite team. This led to a funny exchange during his press conference and a reaction from the English Premier League club afterward.

At his introductory press conference in Seattle, a reporter asked Durde what Premier League club he supported. As a Londoner, he shared that his favorite side is West Ham United. This drew an inaudible, but apparently negative response from the reporter, to which Durde hilariously responded, “What’s wrong with that? Come on. What did you want me to say? I’m done!”

After the Seahawks posted this exchange to its social media accounts, the West Ham X/Twitter account also shared it and wrote, “Imagine having better taste, you can’t.” They also tagged the Seahawks and added three crossed hammers emojis, as the team’s nickname is The Hammers.

EPL club fandom is a very regional thing in England. Which stadium you grow up closest to often determines which club you support.

Aden Durde is mentioned as growing up in Middlesex County and North London. Most North Londoners support Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal. However, if the new Seahawks defensive coordinator grew up on the southeast side of the county, he may have been closest to East London’s West Ham.

West Ham United has a rich history that dates back to 1895. They’ve won their league twice, in 1958 and 1981, and have three FA Cup titles, in 1964, 1975, and 1980. The Hammers are currently in eighth place in the English Premier League standings.