Mike Macdonald made an interesting hire for Seahawks defensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks made an interesting move at defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Macdonald. They didn’t pick a Texas-raised former NFL player like Aaron Glenn, or a gritty Midwesterner like Mike Zimmer, or even a brainy New England product like Macdonald himself. The Seahawks hired Aden Durde, and Brit who played in NFL Europe and cut his teeth with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys under Dan Quinn.

“The #Seahawks plan to hire Aden Durde as their defensive coordinator, per source,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. “Born in England, Durde played in NFL Europe and the NFL before embarking on a coaching career. Now, at age 44, he takes a big role on Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle.”

The #Seahawks plan to hire Aden Durde as their defensive coordinator, per source. Born in England, Durde played in NFL Europe and the NFL before embarking on a coaching career. Now, at age 44, he takes a big role on Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/rLHjppPUX6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024

Durde comes with a unique background not growing up in The States, but his NFL coaching resume is as solid as any American-born coach. He’s spent his entire career under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, first under Quinn as head coach of the Falcons and then under him as DC of the Cowboys.

That’s another layer that makes this hire so interesting. Quinn was a top head coach candidate in Seattle before the team hired Mike Macdonald, and Quinn got the Washington Commanders job. The thought was that general manager John Schneider would want to keep some connection to the Super Bowl glory days and bring back Quinn.

Now, the Seahawks get the best of both worlds.

Macdonald brings his defensive genius — honed working under both Harbaugh brothers — that helped create a top-10 defense with the Baltimore Ravens the last two seasons. And with Durde, they get a little of Quinn’s philosophy sprinkled in, too.