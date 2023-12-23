Another rough performance from Man United.

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat on Saturday, this time to West Ham by a score of 2-0. The Red Devils have now lost exactly half of their 26 games in 2023-24, which is far below the standards set for a club of this stature.

Following another disappointing performance, Erik ten Hag dropped a truth bomb on the defeat. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“We were dominant, but we didn’t score. We were in total control in and out of possession. We gave them nothing until the 72nd minute when we switched off”.

United controlled 65% of the possession and managed to keep the Hammers at bay before Jarrod Bowen bagged the opener. Mohammed Kudus sealed the deal for the London outfit just six minutes later. While defending hasn't been an issue this term, Manchester United is hopeless in the final third and it showed again here.

ten Hag's men tallied only three shots on target and have scored a mere 18 goals in as many games this season in Premier League action. Marcus Rashford is struggling immensely after a breakout campaign in 2022-23 while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to open his account in league play. To be frank, there is not one reliable finisher in the squad at the moment and that's evidently a problem.

The Red Devils are now winless in their last four matches, losing to Bournemouth, Bayern, and West Ham while settling for a scoreless stalemate with Liverpool. The club hasn't hit the back of the net once during this cold spell.

It won't get any easier on Tuesday as Manchester United plays host to high-flying Aston Villa. ten Hag could be out of a job soon if the poor form continues.