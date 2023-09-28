The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating wide receiver Tyler Lockett's birthday Thursday, ahead of their Monday Night Football game versus the New York Giants. The ninth-year Seattle receiver turned 31 years old.

At a press conference after practice, teammate DK Metcalf wished Lockett a happy birthday before joking, “What is he, 45?” per John Boyle.

DK Metcalf after wishing Tyler Lockett a happy birthday: “What is he, 45?” pic.twitter.com/USq4viauVs — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 28, 2023

Though the comment is greatly exaggerated for the veteran receiver who is just 31, it did prompt several laughs. This is far from the first time Metcalf has poked fun at his older teammate. Earlier this month, Metcalf was asked about how Lockett has grown in his career to which DK humorously replied with a joke about Lockett's 5-foot-10 height, “I don’t think Tyler’s grown since I’ve been here,” per Gregg Bell.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have form one of the top receiving duos in the NFL since the Seahawks drafted Metcalf out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 draft. Lockett has had four consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons since Metcalf arrived in Seattle while Metcalf has had at least 900 yards in all four of those seasons. Metcalf and Lockett are off to another strong start in the 2023 season as Metcalf leads the team with 234 receiving yards while Lockett has 103 yards and two touchdowns.

September 28th is also the birthday of another special Seahawks receiver — Steve Largent. The Hall of Fame Seahawks receiver of the 1970s and 1980s shares a birthday with Lockett, which the Seahawks also celebrated on their social media pages.

· Both born in Tulsa, Oklahoma

· Both iconic Seahawks wide receivers

· Both born September 28 Today we celebrate both Tyler Lockett and Steve Largent on their Birthday! pic.twitter.com/T1lLdtcIFc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 28, 2023

Though Metcalf and Lockett have created a formidable duo, Largent remains the gold standard for Seahawks receivers as he still is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.