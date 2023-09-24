Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is a good — maybe even great — NFL wide receiver. He is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, looks like a Greek god, and runs as fast as Olympic sprinters. Still, despite all his physical gifts, ahead of the Seahawks Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers, Metcalf says success in the NFL is more about brains than brawn.

“I believe [preparation] is what separates a lot of the good players from the great players,” DK Metcalf said on the KG Certified show with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. “How much knowledge they retain from the week.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I believe that's what separates the good players from the great players—how much knowledge they retain from the week." DK Metcalf on how he prepares for his next matchup. (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/qbgGpOn74v — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 24, 2023

Metcalf went on to tell KG that he started watching a ton of film with a wide receivers coach a few years ago, and studying how cornerbacks and safeties like to play, how they cover and tackle, and what their tendencies are.

The Seahawks wideout also studies the greats. Metcalf listed his favorite former NFL WRs to watch on tape as Calvin Johnson, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, and Julio Jones. The Mississippi native also said that “Megatron” was his favorite player growing up.

This season, Metcalf’s tape study and knowledge retention are starting to pay off. He only had three catches in Week 1 for 47 yards, but he did catch a touchdown. In Week 2, he grabbed all six of his targets from Geno Smith and put up 75 rushing yards.

Ahead of the Seahawks Week 3 tilt with the Panthers, DK Metcalf studied corners CJ Henderson and Donte Jackson as well as safeties Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell. One top CB he will not face is Jaycee Horn, who is on injured reserve.