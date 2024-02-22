A triumphant moment in LSU's upset victory over the 17th-ranked Kentucky team has led to the program being fined a substantial amount. Tyrell Ward hit a clutch layup at the buzzer to secure the victory for LSU, causing some fans in attendance to storm the court in celebration of the epic moment.
TYRELL WARD OH MY GOODNESS
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wk5MsMtpvR
— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 22, 2024
LSU was fined $100,000 by the SEC due to fans storming the court, showing displeasure with the incident. The violation occurred against the revised access policy to the competition area, which was set during the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023. The policy was initially approved by a vote of Conference members in 2004, and financial penalties were raised through decisions made by the membership in 2015 and further in 2023.
The policy reads, “Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”
As this marks LSU's initial offense, they received a $100,000 penalty. Any further breaches will incur $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for subsequent violations. This is not the first time that LSU has received a fine for similar violations. In fact, in 2022, during the football season, the university was fined $250,000 twice for fans rushing onto the field after two separate wins against Ole Miss and Alabama at Tiger Stadium.
LSU isn't the first or only school to receive a penalty due to fans flooding the court post-victory. Various other universities have also been penalized as fans surged onto the field or court following significant wins. Arkansas became the first SEC university to incur a $100,000 fine for a basketball match under the new fine structure when fans stormed the Bud Walton Arena floor post their victory over Duke on Nov. 29. Similarly, South Carolina faced a $100,000 fine as fans rushed onto the court after defeating then-No. 6 Kentucky 79-62 on Jan. 23.