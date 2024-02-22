What a night for LSU basketball.

Angel Reese had the time of her life Wednesday night when she joined throngs of LSU basketball fans in storming the court following the Tigers' massive 75-74 upset win over No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats in Baton Rouge. It was a night to remember for Reese and the entire LSU community, especially with how the Tigers pulled off the victory.

After storming the court, Reese hopped on her phone to let everyone know just how much fun she had on the floor while celebrating with LSU basketball fans and players.

“STORMED THE COURT, GOT KNOCKED DOWN BUT GUESS WHAT??? IT WAS ALL WORTH IT!!! 😭😂💜💛 GEAUX TIGERSSSS,” Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“This was the MOST fun i’ve had in a LONG TIME! 😭”, she added.

DMV TIES!!! IT’S SOMETHING IN THE WATERRRRRRR!!! https://t.co/ccwjY6toB1 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 22, 2024

It took a desperation floater from Tyrell Ward to stave off the Wildcats and get LSU basketball a huge win to boost their NCAA tournament aspirations. Ward paced the Tigers with 17 points, while Jordan Wright and Kalen Reed each manufactured 13 points.

With the win over Kentucky, LSU basketball has added another ranked team to their list of victims this season. Before taking down the Wildcats, the Tigers beat No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks in another nail-biter last Saturday, 64-63. The Tigers improved to 14-12 overall and 6-7 in conference play. They also now have four Quadrant 1 victories.

Despite their recent wins, the Tigers can't still take their foot off the gas. Up next for Ward and LSU basketball is a matchup versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs this coming Saturday at home.