Ward broke down what happened on his buzzer-beater that stunned the Wildcats.

Tyrell Ward capped off a 17-point performance with a short floater at the buzzer, and LSU basketball pulled out a second straight comeback victory over a ranked team with a 75-74 victory over No. 17 Kentucky basketball on Wednesday.

LSU STUNS NO.17 KENTUCKY AT THE BUZZER 😱 pic.twitter.com/0pkq0sufmy — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2024

After the game, LSU basketball's hero for the night Tyrell Ward discussed the final play, per Matthew Brune of On3 Sports:

“#LSU Tyrell Ward on his game winning shot: ‘I knew we were trying to get to the rim and they were going to collapse on Jordan so I figured i'd go for the offensive rebound and yall saw the rest.'”

The basket sent excited fans pouring onto the floor as security officers scrambled to rope off an area around both benches to keep the crowd from mingling with players and coaches.

LSU basketball is looking like an increasingly dangerous opponent as the conference tournament nears. They outrebounded Kentucky 38-30 and won a second straight game without guard Jalen Cook, who sat out with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss three of five games overall.

In their previous game, LSU basketball stunned no. 10 South Carolina 64-63. Jordan Wright finished with 14 points in that game including two free throws with five seconds left as LSU erased a 16-point second half deficit. Ward led the Tigers in that game with 16 points.

Kentucky did see Antonio Reeves and Dillingham combine for 48 out of the team's 74 total points but that was just not enough to pull away. Understandably, fans of the Wildcats were upset, and they aired their grievances on social media.