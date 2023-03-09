The Ottawa Senators are surging, with a playoff spot in their sights. However, the latest Cam Talbot injury update deals a crushing blow to those aspirations.

Talbot will miss the next three weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced. The injury was later revealed to be an oblique strain by NHL insider Darren Dreger.

It’s a brutal blow for Talbot, who has struggled with injury as of late. He returned on February 24 from a lower-body injury and played four games before this oblique strain.

Senators head coach DJ Smith has confirmed that Mads Sogaard “will be the guy we run with here” in Talbot’s absence. The 22-year-old has impressed this season, winning four of his six starts.

“It [stinks] to hear what’s happening with Cam,” Sogaard said in wake of the news. “He’s a huge part of this hockey team and a guy that I lean on a lot, for sure, for help and all that.”

Behind Sogaard, the Senators have turned to their AHL affiliate. They recalled Kevin Mandolese from Bellville. In two NHL starts, Mandolese has maintained a sparkling .938 save percentage.

The Senators have won six of their last 10, and hold all the momentum after the Jakob Chychrun trade. Ottawa is five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

“No game can be bigger than another one. At the time, they seem bigger, but you’ve got to be over .500 in March to give yourself a chance,” Smith said Wednesday.

The Senators are hoping for their first playoff appearance since their incredible run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Only time will tell if they can weather the storm and claim a playoff birth.