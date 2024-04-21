The Western Conference quarter-finals will once again feature a showdown between the Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the Los Angeles Kings, anchored by Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. This marks the third consecutive year that these two teams, forever linked by Wayne Gretzky, will clash in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
For the Kings, they're hoping that the third time will be the charm for them, as the Oilers sent them home for an early summer thanks to a gruelling seven-game series win in 2022, followed by winning in six games last season. Both teams look similar to the two previous versions that met in the postseason, but just like last season in Los Angeles, there's a notable difference between the pipes.
The Kings once again have a new look in net
Last season, the Kings made a significant move by trading longtime franchise icon Jonathan Quick. Quick was initially sent to the Columbus Blue Jackets before being flipped to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, the Kings acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus, who was thrust into the starting role for the playoffs.
Despite posting respectable numbers, Korpisalo couldn't help the Kings overcome Edmonton's offensive prowess. He departed over the summer for the Ottawa Senators.
Ironically, goaltender Cam Talbot, who played for the Senators in the 2022-23 season, arrived in Los Angeles as a free agent. The Kings also signed journeyman David Rittich. Both goaltenders earned the bulk of the playing time due to an injury to Pheonix Copley, who was limited to just eight games. Talbot posted a respectable record of 27-20-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
Meanwhile, Rittich had a record of 13-6-3 with a 2.16 GAA and a .921 save percentage.
The Kings fatal flaw against Edmonton is between the pipes
Despite their respectable numbers posted during the regular season, Talbot has never been viewed as a bonafide starting goaltender capable of stealing a series. In 2022 while with the Minnesota Wild, then-Minnesota head coach Dean Evason decided to start veteran Marc-Andre Fleury (three years Talbot's elder) in the postseason despite Talbot's strong numbers during the regular season.
The farthest that Talbot has advanced as a starter in the postseason ironically came with the Oilers in 2017, as they bowed out in the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Anaheim Ducks. During that postseason, Talbot posted a record of 7-6 with a 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage along with a pair of shutouts.
Meanwhile, Rittich's most recent playoff experience was in 2022 in a relief appearance against the Colorado Avalanche while with the Nashville Predators; he was victimized for five goals against on just 13 shots that he faced.
Right now, Kings head coach Jim Hiller has yet to officially tab a starter for tomorrow night's Game 1, though all signs point to the veteran Talbot being handed the keys.
Cam Talbot remains confident despite his age
There's also the fact that Talbot is getting up there in age in terms of the average NHL player at 36 years old. But if you think he's concerned about that, think again. Talbot said as much while discussing the upcoming series, via Eric Stephens of The Athletic.
“It’s humbling,” Talbot explained following practice at their facility. “I never take it for granted. Nothing’s ever guaranteed in this league. Ever. I come in here every day ready to work hard, ready to do whatever I can to put myself in the best situation to give this team a chance to win.
“If everything goes the way I hope it goes and Monday’s the day, it’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s obviously an honor to get the start for a playoff team. I think it’ll be the fourth team that I’ve gotten a chance to start for in the playoffs, which again is very humbling in itself. Not a lot of goalies get that opportunity. I’m just looking to take this and run with it. Do something special with this group.”
The Kings and Oilers are set to begin their series tomorrow night from Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton, Alberta. Is the third time going to be the charm for the Kings, or will it be the third straight year that the Oilers book their ticket to Round 2 of the postseason by dispatching Los Angeles? If Talbot has his way, he'll lead the Kings to an upset win due to the “little chip” on his shoulder.
“I got a little chip on my shoulder, and every single season I feel I’ve got to prove myself because nothing’s ever been handed to me,” Talbot said. “But I love it that way. I feed off it. It drives me. That’s what I’m looking to build off this postseason.”