Rapper Soulja Boy, known for his pioneering influence in the music industry, has expressed his outrage following the new legislation that could potentially ban TikTok in the United States, per HipHopDX. With President Joe Biden's recent approval of the bill, Soulja Boy has made headlines by proposing to purchase the popular social media platform.
Soulja Boy's Bold Proposal Amid TikTok Ban
On Wednesday, Soulja Boy took to X (formerly Twitter) to inquire about the price of TikTok, directly addressing the platform’s official account with a straightforward proposition: “How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us,” he posted. The rapper's tweet, characteristic of his often provocative and boundary-pushing persona, has stirred mixed reactions from the public and media alike, leaving many wondering about his seriousness in making such a monumental bid.
I know it’s crazy it’s like nobody cares when TikTok is such a powerful platform I’m confused yall don’t care about yall rights? https://t.co/zgHbCdw3eR
— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024
Soulja Boy emphasized the significance of TikTok, suggesting its importance surpasses that of other platforms currently. “You maybe don’t see it now but TikTok is more important than any other platform right now that’s why they’re trying to ban it trust me,” he added in a follow-up tweet. His comments reflect a deep concern over the implications of the ban, which he views as a threat to freedom of speech. “I know it’s crazy it’s like nobody cares when TikTok is such a powerful platform I’m confused yall don’t care about yall rights?” he expressed, highlighting his frustration with the public's passive response.
Legal Challenges and TikTok's Stance
The bill passed by Congress mandates that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, must divest its controlling interest in the platform for it to continue operating legally within the U.S. This decision comes amid heightened national security concerns due to the company's connections to China, escalating fears about user data privacy and manipulation.
TikTok, however, is not backing down without a fight. Shou Chew, TikTok's CEO, assured users of the platform's resilience and commitment to combating the forced sale. “Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere,” Chew stated in a response on TikTok, asserting the company's confidence in overcoming legal challenges by defending user rights in court.
Michael Beckerman, Vice President of Public Policy at TikTok, also reinforced the company's intention to protect its community, referencing the constitutional right to freedom of speech. “Thankfully, we have a Constitution in this country, and people’s First Amendment rights are very important. We’ll continue to fight for you and all the other users on TikTok,” Beckerman affirmed during a discussion with a TikTok content creator.
As discussions about the platform's future continue, other potential buyers have surfaced, including prominent figures like Kevin O’Leary and Steve Mnuchin. Despite the platform's valuation soaring up to $110 billion, a forced sale could potentially lower its price, though it remains likely out of reach for Soulja Boy, whose net worth stands around $5 million.
Soulja Boy's bold claim to purchase TikTok has undoubtedly added an intriguing layer to the ongoing debate over the platform's fate. As legal and political battles loom, the rapper's vocal stance serves as a reminder of TikTok's significant impact on its vast user base and the broader implications of its potential ban.