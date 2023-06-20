Shannon Sharpe recently left Undisputed with Skip Bayless and has the sports media world wondering where he will bring his talents next. Luckily for fans of Shannon Sharpe, he is now in talks with FanDuel to join the network alongside Kay Adams and Michelle Beadle, reports Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

A partnership between FanDuel TV and Shannon Sharpe would make a lot of sense. He would instantly become the biggest star on the network, and Sharpe is said to want to be back on TV as soon as possible in order to be ready for the NFL season. Sharpe also has a very popular podcast called Club Shay Shay that he would be able to bring along with him to the network.

Although reports of Sharpe and FanDuel talking hint a negotiation might be underway, plenty of other networks have reached out to the three-time Super Bowl winner. Both Stephen A Smith and Pat McAfee of ESPN have made their desires public about Shannon Sharpe coming to join them on their programs.

Regardless of the decision that Shannon Sharpe makes, it is going to be a lucrative one. Undisputed with Skip Bayless put Sharpe firmly on the map as one of the more entertaining talk show hosts in sports and any network that lands him will be bringing in a star.

Stay tuned for any more updates regarding Shannon Sharpe and his ongoing talks with FanDuel TV. If he ends up with FanDuel or not, sports fans will love to see Sharpe back on their tv screens.