Skip Bayless is one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Inarguably one of the most well-known sports commentators in the world, Bayless had been off the air for months after Shannon Sharpe, his co-host on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, left the morning talk show. Now, Bayless has revamped his show with a brand new dream team of sports media professionals. Bayless has had a very successful career in sports media, but what is his net worth?

Skip Bayless' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $17-19 million

Skip Bayless is worth about $17-19 million, according to sources like celebritynetworth.com and caknowledge.com. Bayless is one of the highest-earning sports journalists, and it makes sense as he is definitely one of the most famous.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Bayless has made headwaves in his career. His in-your-face personality and hot takes have made him into an extremely polarizing figure, and his criticism of LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers has pissed off a number of fans. Bayless has transcended being just a member of sports media and he has become a notable figure in pop culture. Regardless of what comes out of Bayless' mouth, it is almost always entertaining.

Skip Bayless' career: Print journalism and radio

Skip Bayless' sports writing career started in high school, where he was a sports columnist for his school paper. After high school, he went to Vanderbilt University and was the sports editor for the school paper. He interned at The Daily Oklahoman.

After college, Bayless wrote on sports for The Miami Herald. He made a name for himself quickly in the industry and was soon hired by the Los Angeles Times.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayless is known for his fandom of the Dallas Cowboys. That started during his journalism career covering sports in Dallas for The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times Herald. In the late '80s and early '90s, Bayless wrote multiple books about the Dallas Cowboys.

The journalist also worked for the Chicago Tribune.

Skip Bayless' career: Television

Bayless established himself as one of the premier sports writers and reporters in the nation, but he also thrived as a commentator. Bayless had numerous roles on radio, including ESPN radio.

However, Bayless really broke into the national spotlight with his television career. Throughout the '90s, he was a talking head on the ESPN show The Sports Reporters. In 2004, ESPN hired Bayless on full-time, and he debated sports on Cold Pizza. The show was eventually rebranded to First Take.

Bayless was on the show from 2004-2016. He is known for his lively debates with Stephen A. Smith, who joined him on First Take in 2012. The show became one of the most popular sports shows on television and catapulted the two personalities into stardom. He left the show in 2016.

The sports broadcaster's next stop was with Fox Sports 1, where he and Shannon Sharpe co-hosted Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Similarly to First Take, the show became one of the biggest sports shows on television thanks in part to the aggressive sports commentary and back-and-forth debates that Bayless engages in. The duo debated sports until June of 2023 when Sharpe left the show.

The show was soon rebranded as Undisputed, and after a few months off the air, Bayless reappeared on TV on Aug. 28, 2023. The show has a new theme song titled “Good Morning,” which was created by Bayless' good friend and legendary rapper, Lil Wayne.

Bayless has assembled a new cast of sports commentators, including Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson. Sherman and Bayless had famously clashed in a viral argument during Sherman's NFL career. The group is sure to turn a lot of heads in the upcoming months.

Skip Bayless has had a long and successful career in sports journalism, but were you surprised by his net worth?