Shannon Sharpe has seemingly hinted at his next move with a Twitter post after his exit from the Fox Sports show Undisputed following a disconnect between he and former debate partner Skip Bayless. Amid rumors of Sharpe potentially landing on his feet with ESPN's First Take, the NFL Hall of Famer sent out a tweet that will have fans clamoring to know what his next show will be.

“I'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I'll be back on 📺 in the morning's soon. 🤫”

Sharpe said that he's enjoying the time away from the show he shared with Bayless for seven years but made it clear that he'll “be back on TV in the morning's soon.”

Sharpe, who reached an agreement with Fox Sports on a contact buyout, reportedly desired to be more of an equal partner with Bayless in the topic selections for Undisputed.

Judging by Sharpe's Twitter activity and recent reporting, he simply didn't see eye-to-eye with Bayless anymore, something that was apparent from a testy exchange he had with his partner the day after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

Many have linked Sharpe to Bayless' old show, First Take, where ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith currently resides.

Smith addressed the Sharpe-First Take chatter, saying that he would welcome Sharpe to the show but isn't “looking for an everyday person.”

Still, one would have to think that Sharpe going back and forth with Smith would make for incredible television.

Whatever Shannon Sharpe's next move is, fans will definitely be excited to continue watching one of the more entertaining personalities in sports media.