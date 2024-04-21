The Phoenix Suns got blown out in Game One and now the usual pundits like Skip Bayless are piling on.

The Suns suffered a poor shooting night from star shooting guard Devin Booker that prompted a positive post-game take from Kevin Durant. The three Suns players most to blame were also discussed.

On Saturday night, Bayless shared his ‘sky is falling' take on why the Suns are in ‘big trouble' against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, replete with an outright disrespectful prediction on how Game Two at the Target Center will turn out, according to the ‘Undisputed' host himself.

Bayless' ‘Big Trouble' Rant on Phoenix Suns

Bayless did not bite his tongue as he predicted doom and gloom for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns.

The Suns got 31 points from Kevin Durant and 18 from Devin Booker on the evening as Bradley Beale and Royce O'Neal scored 15 and 14 respectively for Coach Frank Vogel's team. Coach Chris Finch's Timberwolves got 33 points from Anthony Edwards, 18 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 19 from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Game Two is Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Fans Respond in X Comments Section 

The Suns' Kevin Durant.
Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) jumps up for a rebound over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.

Fans went off in the comments as per usual as it became open season on Kevin Durant and the Suns.

“KD not beating the allegations and winning a ring without Curry,” one fan said.

“KD going to the Wolves next  year,” another added.

Another called the Suns ‘old men,” but seemed to indicate they believe Phoenix will win the series in six games.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Kevin Durant next to Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

Rudy Gobert front and center with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels on either side of him. If we have it, is there a way to have locks on the graphic (like the lock emoji to show they were lockdown defenders). If not, that’s ok! Target Center background!

Ant Edwards and KD

Still another fan lashed out at Durant.

“KD needs a super-team to be relevant,” they said.

Suns vs. Wolves on Tuesday 

Game Two is starting to look like a must-win for the Suns against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, although Coach Frank Vogel's team has the talent and experience to fight its way back from any deficit. Coach Chris Finch and the Timberwolves are flying high after their exciting Game One win and now the stage has been set for Tuesday's matchup.

If Beal and Booker can regain their shooting touch, the Suns could surprise the Timberwolves. Now, it's up to Coach Vogel's team to go out there and make it happen.