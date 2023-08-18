There's trouble in Philadelphia! The Philadelphia 76ers are in code red right now. James Harden's sudden trade request has seemingly put the whole team in disarray. Harden's malcontent has reached a fever pitch, with the Sixers star even going so far as to publicly call out Daryl Morey. Worse, reigning MVP Joel Embiid seems to also be displeased.

There's one thing that's not adding up, at least not to Reggie Miller. Why does Harden not want to play with Joel Embiid? After all, the Sixers center is reigning MVP, and deservedly one. What is Harden trying to get out of this scenario?

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“Joel Embiid was the MVP last year, correct? … Have you ever heard of someone not wanting to play with an MVP? How could someone want out from playing against the reigning MVP?”

To be fair, it doesn't seem like Harden is asking out because of any beef with Embiid. By all accounts, it does seem like Harden's anger is pointed squarely at Morey and the Sixers front office. The star guard is looking for a lucrative extension, but the team isn't willing to give him that. Additionally, Philly is refusing to trade him without getting a high reward in return, further frustrating Embiid.

We might be witnessing this Sixers team collapse on its own. Much of their success over the last few years have hinged on Joel Embiid's presence. With Harden's trade request threatening Embiid's own loyalty, we could see another Sixers star try to create his own destiny. We'll see how this messy situation plays out and who will come out on top?