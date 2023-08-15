A lot of things have been happening around Joel Embiid in the past years. He had to endure the process and act as their cornerstone as they were going through a rebuild. Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons parted with the squad with nothing to show for their stay. More than that, James Harden may be on his way out of Philadelphia after he called out Daryl Morey on a promise that was never fulfilled. The Sixers have been in shambles and their star is showing signs of being disgruntled.

James Harden has yet to confirm what Daryl Morey exactly lied about. A lot of fans and even top executives in the four major sports leagues speculated about an undisclosed deal. As every part of the Sixers faithful sits at the edge of their seats, another one of their stars is not having it.

Many fans were quick to point out the change in Joel Embiid's social media account. His Twitter account no longer has any of the Sixers' information that was normally there. Fans have gone wild with their conspiracies regarding the publicity move. It is still unclear why the current Most Valuable Player did the move. Although, he has kept the nickname ‘The Process' as his header.

🚨 Joel Embiid removed Sixers info on his bio. Process moving? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ryPkeDVUI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

Fans can get a little too nosey with their theories and speculations. However, the timing of it all seems to perfectly align. But, Joel has been known for trolling players and fans on social media. Could this be one of those times?