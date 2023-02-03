This season, the Philadelphia 76ers are certainly more stable than they were last season. Despite some sporadic injuries to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden, Philly is one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they have a 33-17 win-loss record. Daryl Morey and the front office won’t stop working in the days before the deadline, though, just because of that. Remember that he has coordinated deals at three straight deadlines, including his final year in Houston. Finding a bargain, though, could be more difficult this season. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Sixers would regret.

The 76ers have a well-rounded roster following their off-season moves and are strong on both sides of the ball. While any moves made at the trade deadline may be aimed at avoiding the luxury tax, due to the loss of multiple future first-round picks, Morey is likely to keep the Sixers active. Adding a taller or more physical perimeter defender as a backup option for PJ Tucker could also be beneficial. However, they have limited options for trading. Right now, Philly just has two second-round picks available. That certainly makes their trade deadline position quite challenging.

The Sixers also have 11 players with salaries ranging from $1.8 million to $11 million, including starters Maxey and Tucker. Important reserves like De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and Georges Niang are in that set as well. Keep in mind that the team’s next available first-round pick is not until 2029. Trading would require lifting the protections on picks owed to Oklahoma City and Brooklyn.

Now, let’s talk about Matisse Thybulle. Last year after the 76ers acquired James Harden, Morey stated that Thybulle had the potential to become the Defensive Player of the Year. In fact, Thybulle received a second-team All-Defense award last season. However, he saw limited action during the playoffs, averaging just 15.2 minutes per game in nine appearances.

This season, he is playing a career-low 12 minutes per game and has seen less than 10 minutes of playing time in more than a few games. Despite holding opponents to a low shooting percentage as the closest defender, Thybulle still struggles on offense. He currently shoots 43.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Thybulle will also become a restricted free agent in the upcoming offseason if Philadelphia offers him a qualifying offer. Therefore, there is no urgency to trade him now. That’s even if he may not be part of the team’s future plans.

Take note also that Philadelphia is above the luxury tax by $1.2 million. This means they may also aim to trade a player like Furkan Korkmaz in order to stay below the tax threshold and receive a $16.2 million distribution.

The focus may be on avoiding the tax, but moving Thybulle before he becomes a restricted free agent makes sense regardless. Again, he isn’t expected to be a key part of the team’s future. His substandard offensive skills and poor fit in the half-court offense also make him a prime candidate for a deadline deal. He just isn’t considered a core player and won’t be included in Philly’s crucial playoff lineups. Trading Thybulle is a smart move for asset allocation. If it also allows the Sixers to sidestep the tax, they can count that as a bonus.

Sixers keeping Thybulle and Korkmaz

Remember that the Sixers should try to make a trade to avoid paying the luxury tax. As we said, the future of Thybulle on this squad is also uncertain. Meanwhile, Korkmaz is also a potential trade target. His higher salary ($5 million) compared to Jaden Springer’s ($2.1 million) makes him a more likely option. A trade involving both Korkmaz and Thybulle could bring in a bench player on a lower salary and potentially an additional draft pick. As the 76ers have limited draft assets, gaining a second-round pick or two could be considered very good.

As one of the top contenders for this year’s championship, the Sixers surely have to look at the deadline as an opportunity to get stronger. Despite the thin market, do not forget that Morey is known for making bold trades. He did that all the time during his tenure with the Houston Rockets. As such, we kind of expect him to make a move to strengthen the team’s backup center position this year. Possible options include Andre Drummond, Nerlens Noel, Naz Reid, and more.

The key here is for the Sixers to avoid being idle. If they keep both Thybulle and Korkmaz, that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Still, doing that won’t solve any of their current issues.