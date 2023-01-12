What will the Philadelphia 76ers do ahead of the NBA trade deadline? With a lack of rumors surrounding players regularly in the rotation and only a few regarding what the team is looking to do, it’s unclear how different the Sixers roster will look after 3:00 PM EST on Thursday, Feb. 9.

So far, despite numerous injuries to key players, the Sixers have been pretty good. They haven’t separated themselves from the pack but, truthfully, no trade deadline acquisition will play a big role in helping them try to do that (barring a huge, unforeseen move). Recent reports/speculation from insiders say that they will make some moves around the margins to surround the core of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey with more talent.

The Sixers are a well-rounded team with respectable depth and star power. Even if there aren’t any big moves currently on the horizon, they have some needs to address as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches. The one that they should focus on the most is adding players who are high-level athletes.

Sixers’ biggest need: size/athleticism, especially at the forward position

The Sixers need more guys to help them on defense and on the boards. The impact Paul Reed has when he plays is ample evidence that the team could really use someone with a high motor who offers tremendous athleticism and size. Since Doc Rivers isn’t keen on making Reed a regular in the rotation and has Montrezl Harrell at his disposal, Philly will probably have to look elsewhere.

Rebounding is a huge problem for the Sixers. Embiid is having one of his worst rebounding seasons to date with no one else picking up the slack. They have to land more players who are big and mobile enough to fight on the glass to help finish defensive possessions. This Philly team, while very skilled, can be slow and plodding a bit too often. They should especially target guys on the wing who can match up with a lot of players defensively as they peruse upgrades to their bench.

P.J. Tucker will be needed in the playoffs but has shown signs of slowing down this season. The Sixers veteran is one of few guys that can genuinely guard multiple positions, so finding more would be huge. Philly will need every ounce of energy Tucker has to defend elite players like Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo in April and May. Having a defensive-minded forward to back him up (or play alongside Tobias Harris should he draw the tougher assignments from time to time) would do wonders.

The Sixers could really use another 3-and-D forward in particular. They have a few guys who can be defined as such but only two (Tucker and Harris) are forwards who regularly play. De’Anthony Melton, as versatile as he is, is still just a guard. The rest of their key role players at the forward spot are there for either defense (Matisse Thybulle) or shooting (Georges Niang), not both. Their 3-point shooting as a team is already great so they can afford to focus more on the mobility and defensive abilities of their trade targets. Still, having another floor spacer wouldn’t hurt.

One somewhat unrealistic target would be Jarred Vanderbilt. The Utah Jazz forward is a strong rebounder, a switchable defender and an efficient scorer (albeit on a tiny shot diet). Utah should be open for business throughout trade season but may have a price on one of its starters that Philadelphia can’t meet.

Other wings like Cam Reddish and Robert Covington would be good additions that should seemingly be available for trade. Jae Crowder would fit extremely well but the Sixers don’t have the resources to go deep in a bidding war with most teams. The case is the same for Jalen McDaniels. The options are out there, though, and the Sixers owe it to their stars to make at least one move ahead of the deadline.

The Sixers have a strong roster but standing pat at the deadline won’t do them any good. Their recent success should fuel desires to get even better. Finding more athleticism on the wing would be the biggest way to bolster an already great squad.