The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of many busy teams at the NBA trade deadline. As they look for upgrades, there are a few players that could be used in trades. One such player is Matisse Thybulle and the Sixers already have one team interested in him.

Thybulle has been seen as someone the Sixers could trade ever since he and the team failed to agree on a contract extension. The Kings are keeping an eye on Thybulle ahead of the trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter,” writes Stein.

Thybulle’s fit on the Kings is intriguing. They could use another win defender and they play really fast, so having Thybulle start more fast breaks by forcing turnovers would be helpful. They also have plenty of shooters to surround him with on offense. Finding a Thybulle-to-Kings trade that the Sixers would go for is somewhat tough, though.

If the Sixers are only interested in getting below the tax line they could acquire Terence Davis or Alex Len and draft compensation for Thybulle to help them with that. But that isn’t the type of trade that shows they are really going for the championship. They would have to package Thybulle with other contracts and get someone like Richaun Holmes. They could combine salary for a trade to get someone like Kevin Huerter or Malik Monk but Sacramento probably has no desire to trade them.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Kings, as well as the Golden State Warriors, are interested in Thybulle. The Warriors have some intriguing young players that they could trade for Thybulle but the Sixers may not be that interested in them. Should a Thybulle trade go down, it may end up being a three-team deal.

Since Thybulle is an impactful defender and showing some promise on the offensive end this season by committing way fewer turnovers and moving well without the ball, several other teams could check in on the Sixers’ asking price for him. Philly has a spot for him in the rotation but could still make a trade if they believe they can land an upgrade.