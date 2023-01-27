The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like one of the NBA’s best teams as the trade deadline approaches. Daryl Morey is looking to improve his squad to maximize its championship odds but with the way the trade market looks right now, the Sixers may only see one new face at the trade deadline.

Morey hinted at the Sixers not making a ton of moves at the trade deadline in a Friday appearance on The Anthony Gargano Show. He said that, although he expects to find someone in a trade, there are not too many guys available that he considers an upgrade.

Morey said that the front office’s goal is to “find someone who can contribute to this team. It’s our job, but it is hard because you look around the league, and you say, ‘That guy is not better than our 11th guy who just helped us win in Sacramento.’ It’s a harder year, but we will find someone, I think…If you overlap players that would play in our playoff rotation with the players that are available, it gets down to a very small group of players. It’s not zero but it’s not a big group of players.”

The Sixers’ depth has not been perfect but it has been impressive numerous times this season. Although they don’t have a ton of high-level bench guys, the team plays hard and is able to piece together occasional wins without its stars thanks to guys like De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang. Morey mentions their recent win over the Sacramento Kings where Joel Embiid and James Harden sat out as evidence of the team’s depth.

It was previously reported that the Sixers are looking to get below the tax line for their player salaries. While the Sixers will likely make that their primary objective, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Morey pull off at least one deal that nets them a solid player.