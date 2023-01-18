Despite having very few resources, the Philadelphia 76ers might be searching for bench improvements come the trade deadline. Keep in mind, however, that save for one 2029 first-round selection, they are restricted in what they may trade. In fact, they would probably be better off holding on to that pick for the time being. In addition, the only second-round picks they may trade are for 2023 and 2029. It will then be difficult for them to add a game-changer to the squad with the limited number of assets they have available to trade. Still, here we will look at the players the Sixers must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Matisse Thybulle.

The Sixers lack prospects that would appeal to other teams. For now, Thybulle is the best option, but his value may have already decreased. Take note that players not in the regular rotation are unlikely to generate positive trade value. On the flip side, this team’s core is playing well, and they do not urgently need to make any trades for upgrades. They may look for another forward or backup big man. However, the latter could also be found in the buyout market.

Financially, the team is hard-capped and close to the salary limit. That makes it likely that any trade would involve reducing salary. They also have a luxury tax concern and will probably try to stay under it this season to avoid the repeater tax in 2024-25. With Joel Embiid’s supermax deal kicking in, the Sixers are also projected to be heavy taxpayers next season.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Sixers must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

2. Furkan Korkmaz

Furkan Korkmaz is in the second year of his three-year contract and earning $5 million. He may be a potential trade candidate as he is currently not a part of the team’s rotation. Despite this, it is uncertain if the team would want to trade him. Instead, the Sixers may be hesitant to make moves that prioritize saving money over building a competitive team. Keep in mind, though, that Korkmaz has not had a consistent role on the team since late 2022. This is due to the team’s ever-changing rotation and his recent illness. In fact, he has been buried deep in the bench and has only played four games this month. Still, Korkmaz may fetch some value in the trade market. The Sixers lose nothing if they try to shop him around, and if they’re successful, they may get some assets they can use.

1. Matisse Thybulle

Remember when Matisse Thybulle was previously considered one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ top young players and trade assets? Yeah, we may have been past that already. Keep in mind that he has been struggling to maintain a spot in the team’s rotation this season. The addition of De’Anthony Melton, who offers similar defensive skills and shooting abilities, has made Thybulle quite redundant for the team.

However, other teams in need of perimeter defense may be interested in trading for him. Remember that he is still only 25 years old and can defend multiple positions. It’s possible that with enough shooting and playmaking around him, Thybulle could still make a positive impact on a different team.

As such, some potential trade options for the Sixers are Orlando’s Gary Harris and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder. Harris is a strong defender and reliable shooter while Crowder offers more size and toughness, though he is not as consistent of a shooter.