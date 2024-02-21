An artist from Sony's Spider-Verse films shared concept art for an animated Batman Beyond film he and one other are actively pitching.

The influence of Sony's Spider-Verse films can be seen across animation as more shows and films, including the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, taking clear inspiration from Miles Morales two big screen outings. According to one artist, the Spider-Verse's style almost reached into the DC universe as well in what could have been the theatrical debut for Batman Beyond.

Yuhki Demers, who served as an artist on both Spider-Verse films, revealed on social media he and director Patrick Harpin began pitching an animated Batman Beyond film to Warner Bros. and DC since September 2023. Demers included pieces of concept art for the proposed film and said that the pair planned to continue pitching the film in the hopes it gets the green light, according to ComingSoon.

The Batman Beyond artwork Demers' shared is reminiscent of the art from the Spider-Verse films, specifically the sci-fi aesthetic used for Neuva York and Spider-Man 2099 from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

5 months ago Patrick Harpin walked into @wbpictures @DCofficial and pitched a 𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 Animated Feature. Before we pitched, they warned us "there is absolutely no way we can do a 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 movie", but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the… pic.twitter.com/1mhFyu6NUp — Yuhki Demers (@yuhkidemers) February 20, 2024

Batman Beyond originally began on the TV screen, not the comic book page, with the 1999 animated series that served as a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series. The series followed teenager Terry McGinnis who, with the help of an elderly Bruce Wayne, takes up the mantle of Batman in the technologically-advanced but still crime-ridden Gotham City.

McGinnis made his comic debut shortly after his TV debut, and has starred in multiple Batman Beyond series between 1999 and 2023.

Demers and Harpin's proposed animated film isn't the first time the character has come up for a potential film outing, either.

In 2020, rumors began circulating online that Warner Bros. and DC were considering a live-action Batman Beyond film after Michael Keaton entered negotiations to reprise the role of Batman for 2023's The Flash. The reported idea would have seen Keaton serve as an connecting character between multiple films, including the since-scrapped Batgirl and potentially a Batman Beyond film.