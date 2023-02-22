Former NFL top-five pick Aaron Curry is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as linebackers coach, and he sure looks excited to work with head coach Mike Tomlin.

In a tweet that confirmed his move to Pittsburgh, Curry channeled Tomlin as he quoted one of the Steelers coach’s many catchphrases, saying “The standard is the standard.” He posted it with a gif of a player knocking on Pittsburgh’s “Men of Steel” signage.

“The standard is the standard” pic.twitter.com/j1VXAVu5w9 — Aaron Curry M.Ed. (@AaronCurry51) February 21, 2023

Mike Tomlin is known for his coaching catchphrases including the one that Aaron Curry just posted. While he never clearly defined that “standard” though, it highlights the high expectations he has for himself and the team. Obviously, Curry is ecstatic to be part of the core group that makes sure they meet those expectations.

Curry spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, starting off as a defensive assistant before working as a defensive assistant in the past two years. He is replacing Brian Flores, who left the team this offseason to join the Minnesota Vikings.

It remains to be seen how Curry will impact the defense of the team, but there are definitely huge expectations on them after a rather up-and-down year that saw the squad finish 9-8 on the campaign and miss out on the playoffs. Sure enough, there will be plenty of eyes on Curry as well to see how he elevates the Steelers’ linebackers in the upcoming 2023 season.