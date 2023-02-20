The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in the process of adding a new face to their coaching staff. According to sources of Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the Steelers are hiring former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry, who spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Curry entered the NFL as a player back in 2009 when the Seahawks selected him in the first round (fourth overall) in that year’s NFL Draft. Although he did not exactly pan out as a star in the NFL, he managed to carve out a role on the sidelines which he will look to continue with the Steelers.

The Steelers saw linebackers coach Brian Flores leave this offseason to be with the Minnesota Vikings, leaving a vacant spot on Pittsburgh’s coaching staff. With Curry, the Steelers hope to keep their group of linebackers playing at a high level, especially with all the talent they have in that group.

In the 2022 NFL regular season, the defense was a bright spot for the Steelers. While their offense struggled to put points on the board, Pittbsurgh’s stop unit was consistently making plays on the other end of the field. The Steelers finished 10th in the NFL with just 20.4 points allowed per game and 11th with 330.4 total yards given up per contest.