Mitch Trubisky believes he should be Steelers QB1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the middle of a quarterback battle. Both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have made their cases as to why they should win the job.

Many people around the NFL believe that Mitch Trubisky will head into the season as the starter, but that the room for error will be small. If he struggles, the team could be quick to move on to their rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

For our 2022 AFC North preview, listen below:

On Wednesday, Mitchell Trubisky spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he talked about what he has done to be deserving of winning the starting job.

Trubisky stated, “ I think I have. Just how I carry myself every day, what I’ve done on the practice field. Would have liked to do more last game obviously but hopefully, I get another opportunity this week to show why I should be.”

I asked Mitch Trubisky how he feels he’s demonstrated to this coaching staff that he should be QB1 pic.twitter.com/QV0jaGRYuZ — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 24, 2022

The veteran quarterback went on to say, “It’s your whole body of work, so everything I’ve done in my career up to this point, what I’ve done in minicamp, the practices, at Latrobe, in the preseason games. Wasn’t the best showing last week as a unit, and for myself so all you can do is control today and get better from there and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Trubisky has certainly put together a large body of work in the NFL. He was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. Trubisky and the Bears decided to split after the 2020 season, which led to him signing with the Buffalo Bills. During his lone season, Trubiksy served as Josh Allen’s backup.

Up to this point, Mitchell Trubisky has appeared in 57 career games. He has thrown for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions.

Trubisky now hopes to realign his career with the Steelers. His QB1 status could eventually be up in the air, but for now, he believes he’s the man for the job.