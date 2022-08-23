NFL insider believes Kenny Pickett could steal Steelers QB1 job

At the moment, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seemingly locked Mitch Trubisky in as their QB1. But, at least some people around the league believe that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett could soon steal the job.

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on NFL live on Monday. During his time on the show, Schefter brought attention to the current quarterback situation that the Steelers are facing.

Schefter made it clear that he believes there is little room for error for Trubisky. If he has trouble, Pickett could step into the starting role.

Kenny Pickett becoming the starter in Pittsburgh may be all but inevitable 👀 "Essentially, as soon as Mitchell Trubisky has a stumble, … that will open the door to get to Kenny Pickett." – @adamschefter pic.twitter.com/Om31QIX8wT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 22, 2022

Schefter stated, “I think the feeling around the league has been that Mitchell Trubisky was in line to be the opening day starter. And when you talk to people now, here’s what you keep hearing: that the young kid is coming on – and he’s coming quick. And so I don’t know when they’re gonna get to Kenny Pickett, but they’re gonna get to Kenny Pickett, at some point in the season.

Schefter went on to say, “I think essentially, as soon as Mitchell Trubisky has a stumble early in the season, that’ll open the door to get to Kenny Pickett and get Pittsburgh a chance to go to the quarterback that seems to get better at practice every single day, that seems to impress them more and more, all the time.

Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Expectations are high for the former Pitt quarterback. He will be expected to soon become the face of this franchise. If Schefter is right, this could happen sooner than some expected.