The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding an offensive weapon for newly acquired Russell Wilson. Just hours after trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team is signing former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons wideout Van Jefferson to a one-year deal, as reported by Ari Meirov.
This was a much-needed move after Diontae Johnson was recently shipped off to the Carolina Panthers, leaving a void in the Steelers' wide receiver room. Johnson was a consistent contributor but was not happy in Pittsburgh, reportedly requesting a trade, just like Pickett.
Jefferson played for the Falcons and the Rams in 2023. Atlanta acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles last October. The pass-catcher ultimately reeled in 20 receptions for 209 yards between the two teams. His best year came in 2021, collecting 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
What Steelers' WR room is looking like
As it stands, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Pat Freiermuth, Marquez Callaway, and Denzel Mims are the main options for Russell Wilson heading into 24′. But, both RBs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris play key parts in the Steelers' passing game, too.
Last year, Pickens led the squad with 63 catches. Warren was second with 61, while Johnson had 51. Austin didn't have a huge role but he'll likely step up and be more of an impact piece in the upcoming campaign. Jefferson showed in 21′ that he could be a solid option in an offense as he formed great chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Hopefully, he can do the same with Wilson.
The Steelers signed Russ earlier in the week, which seemingly created some competition for Pickett. But, the youngster was reportedly told after the Wilson deal that the veteran would be getting the first-team reps, which resulted in Pickett telling the organization he wanted out. Now, he's an Eagle and Wilson runs the offense.