Bit by bit the Carolina Panthers are fixing their offensive woes from last season. They clearly want Bryce Young to thrive with their squad which prompted them to get better offensive linemen in NFL Free Agency and coaching help from Dave Canales. Now, weapons are headed to the young squad. Dan Morgan is getting Diontae Johnson to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers and join his squad.
The Panthers are sending Donte Jackson and pick number 178 of the draft, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Diontae Johnson and the 240th pick will then be headed to Dan Morgan's team. Moreover, the Panthers will also have to be paying Johnson his $3 million roster bonus because of the trade.
Furthermore, Johnson is in the final year of his two-year extension with the Steelers. If he hopes to stay with the Panthers, contract negotiations might immediately be on the table. This is such that he and Bryce Young could form a lethal air attack for years to come.
Johnson's production slowly dwindled after that extension. After he notched a 1,161 receiving yards season in 2021, he was targeted less in Mike Tomlin's offense. In the past season, the wideout caught 51 receptions and only recorded 717 receiving yards.
The numbers are not all declining for Johnson. His average gain per catch was at a career-high in 2023 as he gained 14.1 yards per target. He also once again became a threat in the end zone after racking in five touchdowns. This was a big boost as he was not able to give the Steelers six points during the 2022 campaign.
Panthers ready to get out of the slump
Dan Morgan is one of the general managers who keeps making moves in NFL Free Agency. Josey Jewell was their latest signing before the trade which helps their defense quite a lot. Before this, they got two big men to keep the pocket from collapsing to help Young. Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt are joining forces to protect the young Panthers quarterback.
There will still be other moves in place for the Panthers in the offseason. Hopefully, this gets them out of rebuilding and back to competing quite soon.