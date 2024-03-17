Recently, the NFL world received a jolt to the senses when it was announced that the Chicago Bears would be trading last year's starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, presumably to back up newly-acquired Russell Wilson when he gets there. Perhaps the most startling thing about the move was the scarce haul that the Bears got in return for their quarterback, as Fields netted them only a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could become a fourth-round selection based on playing time from the Steelers.
One person who was surprised by that lack of market value was former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, who recently took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, with some heartfelt advice for Fields moving forward, including why he should take the perceived disrespect personally.
“The return the Chicago Bears got for trading Justin Fields sent a CLEAR MESSAGE. The NFL just told Justin Fields they don’t think he is good enough to get the job done. I believe he is. The NFL is a business, but he should take it personal,” wrote Griffin.
It's unclear just how much of an opportunity Justin Fields will have this year to follow Robert Griffin III's advice and prove the haters wrong. The Steelers have already made their intentions clear that Russell Wilson, not fields, will be the starter on opening day, meaning that the former Ohio State Buckeye may be taking in a lot of the upcoming 2024 season from the sidelines, barring injury.