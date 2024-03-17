More information is being revealed about why former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ended up in Pittsburgh. Fields specifically requested a deal be made that would send him to the Steelers, per NFL Network.
There were as many as four other teams that contacted Chicago about Fields' services, but the gunslinger was adamant about heading to the Steel City. Fields is now one of two big-name signal callers in Pittsburgh this offseason. Super Bowl winning-quarterback and former Denver Bronco Russell Wilson is also in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are rumored to want a long-term deal with Wilson.
Fields was a bright spot in a disappointing 2023 campaign for the Bears. The quarterback finished the season with 2,562 yards passing, to go with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also made some spectacular running plays that kept the Bears in several games, especially late in the year. Chicago finished the year with a 7-10 record, but won four of their last six games.
Steelers fans are extremely interested to see how the team handles having both Wilson and Fields now on the roster. The team parted ways this offseason with Mitch Trubisky, and traded away Kenny Pickett to make room for the two new play callers. The Steelers also sent one of their top wide receivers, Diontae Johnson, to the Carolina Panthers in another trade. Pittsburgh is trying to rebuild its offense, which sputtered for much of the 2023 season.
It's admirable that the Bears honored Fields' wishes and sent him to the team he wanted. Time will tell if Chicago will come to truly regret losing him.