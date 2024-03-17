The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields into the fold, and that's the place the signal caller wanted to go once he realized that he no longer fit into Chicago's plans.
Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him. https://t.co/jE65yV0jzm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024
Fields had three seasons with the Bears, and he regularly showed off his athletic skill. However, he was not a consistent passer nor a very good decision maker, and general manager Ryan Poles came to the conclusion that Fields was not the quarterback of the future for the team.
The Bears seem quite likely to use the No. 1 pick to select Caleb Williams of USC. Once the Bears make that selection, Fields will become a distant memory within the organization.
Prior to getting traded to the Steelers, a number of teams were reported to have made inquiries about Fields, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
However, Fields did not want to go to any of those teams, and he was only interested in being traded to the Steelers.
There are no official reports at this time about the specific teams that asked about Fields, but there are several teams that are not thrilled with their quarterback situations. Those teams include the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, the Eagles traded for Kenny Pickett shortly after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, so Philadelphia could have been interested in Fields prior to making that deal.
Justin Fields sent a heartfelt message thanking the city of Chicago and the Bears after he was traded to the Steelers, but once he gets a chance to play, he is likely to have a major chip on his shoulder.