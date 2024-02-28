Sports media mogul and Winston Salem State graduate Stephen A. Smith is moving his ever-growing podcast from Audacy to IHeartPodcasts. The New York Times Best-Selling author decided to shift platforms, going with the top podcast publisher, according to Podtrac.
Effective immediately, “The Stephen A. Smith Show” will be available on all IHeartPodcast platforms with episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The show will continue to publish on YouTube as well.
“When you connect with anything or anyone at the top of their field, the excitement can't be tamed,” Smith said. “As the noted top distributor of podcasts anywhere, I'm honored to have their commitment and faith, and I can't wait for their collaboration with ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show' to begin – knowing even more success is coming down the road. Buckle up! Here we come!”
Despite being most known for his scorching and opinionated sports takes, Smith comments on all kinds of topics. He brings his boisterous personality to all subjects, allowing listeners to pose their own questions and producing viral clips online. He's answered questions ranging from his favorite seasoning and sauce to conspiracy theories, to even niche questions about Pixar movie characters. Recently, Smith lit the internet aflame by eviscerating right-wing sports commentator Jason Whitlock.
“‘The Stephen A. Smith Show' features an extraordinary talent with a powerful host in Smith who provides honest, unfiltered and passionate commentary on the platform,” said President of iHeartPodcasts Will Pearson. “We couldn't be happier to welcome ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show' to iHeart Podcasts and continue expanding its loyal following.”