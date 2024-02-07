The upcoming 2024 football season schedule for the Winston Salem State Rams, an HBCU, has been unveiled.

The Winston Salem State Rams are the next HBCU team to reveal their 2024 football schedule. Unlike some other schools, Winston Salem simply put out a press release with their 2024 opponents in a special graphic.

Your 2024 Football Schedule is here!!! pic.twitter.com/qf9ipL7jMB — WSSU Athletics (@WSSU_Athletics) February 6, 2024

The Rams are coming off of a decent year in 2023. They finished 4-6 overall with a 4-4 record in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They were a particularly strong home team with a 3-1 record, but struggled heavily on the road. Winston Salem won just one of their six road games.

Winston Salem kicks off their 2024 schedule against a state rival, the North Carolina A&T Aggies, on Sept. 7. The next week, they hold their home opener against Ohio Dominican. The Rams will seek to avenge their loss last year against Ohio Dominican after losing 26-14 on the road. This game marks the end of Winston Salem's out-of-conference schedule.

The following week, the Rams begin facing their CIAA opponents as they travel to Petersburg, VA, to play at Virginia State. Winston Salem's schedule ping-pongs throughout the year, switching between home and away games weekly. After Virginia State, they return home to play Bowie State. The Rams head back out to Virginia to play Virginia Union before coming back home to play Shaw University.

On Oct. 19, Winston Salem travels to Salisbury, NC for a matchup against Livingstone College. They round out their schedule against Johnson C. Smith at home, and then travel to Raleigh to play St. Augustine's on Nov. 2. For their last game of the year, the Rams host their homecoming against Fayetteville State.