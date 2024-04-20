HBCU alumnus and First Take star Stephen A. Smith is never one to shy away from controversy. The ESPN mainstay is known for his unapologetic takes on sports but he's worked to establish himself as an all-around cultural critic via his iHeartMedia podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show. Smith often talks about non-sports topics, including the political news of the day. However, his political takes aren't often met with a lot of fanfare. A perfect example is the response to his interview on Fox News's show Hannity.
Sean Hannity invited Stephen A. Smith onto the show to speak about his comments criticizing Democrats for what he considers as unfair prosecution of former president Donald Trump for his New York hush money trial. Comments that he made in the interview about Trump drew ire on Twitter/X on Friday.
What?
Stephen A. Smith defends Donald Trump saying “black people like me” because of the indictments:
“Black folks find him relatable because of what he is going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through, he wasn’t lying. He was telling the truth.”🤡 pic.twitter.com/xtp4juxkqj
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 19, 2024
“But, I gotta tell you something. As much as people may have been abhorred by Donald Trump's statement weeks ago talking about how black folks…he's hearing that black folks find him relatable because of what he's going through is similar to [what] Black Americans have gone through. He wasn't lying. He was telling the truth. When you see the law, law enforcement, the court system, and everything like that being exercised against him, it is something that black folks throughout this nation can relate to with some of our historic, iconic figures. We've seen that happen throughout society. So no matter what race, what ethnicity you may emanate from, we relate to you when you're suffering like that 'cause we know we have and that's what he articulated.”
Twiter/X was ablaze with comments disagreeing with Stephen A. Smith but one particular post in response to his comments spoke louder than all others. The official NAACP account chimed in on the video.
“Relatable!?! Show of hands: Anyone in your Black family have 88 felony charges pending, filed for bankruptcy 6x, made an attempt to overthrow a presidential election and our democracy, and still have the ability to fall asleep in court and dream of being POTUS?,” the NAACP account posted with the hashtag “#BLASPHEMOUS”.
This is absolutely, positively, sad that you — @NAACP — would misrepresent my comments like this. I was asked what Blacks WHO SUPPORT TRUMP are thinking as to why they support him. I answer THAT question. Sad! But you’re entitled. Good luck. Maybe that will beat Trump, since… https://t.co/bQXK5Ldfuz
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 20, 2024
Smith promptly quoted what the NACCP account posted, responding, “This is absolutely, positively, sad that you —@NAACP— would misrepresent my comments like this. I was asked what Blacks WHO SUPPORT TRUMP are thinking as to why they support him. I answer THAT question. Sad! But you’re entitled. Good luck. Maybe that will beat Trump, since little else seems to be working — which was my overall point. We shall see.”
One thing about Stephen A. Smith is that he will always speak his mind. We can expect more of his views on cultural and political issues soon.