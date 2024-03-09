Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee are arguably two of the biggest sports media personalities in the industry today. ESPN is fortunate to have both of them on their roster. So, it came as a surprise to many in the sports media world when Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post wrote an exclusive report detailing an alleged heated confrontation between the two sports media stars.
“Tempers flared in an explosive argument in a recent phone call between two of ESPN’s highest-profile personalities,” Glasspiegel said in his report. “The Post has learned that a private conversation several weeks ago between Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith got heated, as things escalated to the point where McAfee called Smith a ‘motherf–ker'. The dispute arose from creative differences involving a yet-to-be-announced project that Stephen A. Smith is executive producing through his own production company, Mr. SAS Productions, that will ultimately air on ESPN.”
Glasspiegel then goes on to report that Smith allegedly banned McAfee from First Take after the spat. The article had quotes from both McAfee and Smith detailing that everything is good between them
“I have nothing but love for Stephen A.,” McAfee said in a text message to the New York Post. “I think I’m still welcome on ‘First Take’? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays, hopefully next year that’ll happen as well.”
Smith said in an email, “Pat McAfee and I have no issue and the notion that he’d be banned from ‘First Take’ is B.S. We are No.1 and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No.1. McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl and he did just that, kicking ass each time he came on the air.”
Smith went even further to play down the reported rift with McAfee on the latest edition of his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show.
“There is no dispute whatsoever,” Smith stated matter-of-factly during the segment when discussing the report. “Pat McAfee is my teammate. Pat McAfee and I work together at ESPN. There is no banishment from First Take or any other show. He is more than welcome to come on First Take in the future and I'm more than welcome to come on his show.”
Smith then went on to speak about how he roots for McAfee and how he's making it easier for him as he continues to leverage his own brand outside of ESPN.
“I root for my teammates. I root for my colleagues. I don't root against anybody. The people out there who do that are idiots. A rising tide raises all boats. If you succeed, I succeed. I can not tell you how thankful and grateful I am to Pat McAfee, to Shannon Sharpe, to Ryan Clark. The list goes on and on. Individuals who had the courage to go out there on their own and create a platform which ultimately evolved into a business that they can then monetize because you have linear networks and others that are willing to come on board and pay them for their content, therefore enabling them to get paid while being independent contractors and business owners without necessarily being employees. That is not nothing to hate on. That's something to show gratitude for.”
Stephen A. Smith is not shy in addressing issues with fellow media members. Earlier this year he addressed The Blaze host Jason Whitlock who speculated that Smith fabricated portions of his book about time at his alma mater Winston-Salem State University. Smith went on a scathing rant in response to Whitlock's assertions about his HBCU experience and spoke about broader issues that he's experienced in the past with Whitlock.