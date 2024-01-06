We finally know what Aaron Rodgers' future on The Pat McAfee Show will be after the Jets' QB made comments about Jimmy Kimmel.

Aaron Rodgers made some noise during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show after making comments about Jimmy Kimmel and the Jeff Epstein flight logs. It turns out that Kimmel's name did not appear on the flight logs despite the New York Jets' quarterback claiming he would be.

It's turned into a huge mess for ESPN now. The popular sports network even delivered an apology on Rodgers' behalf, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. If anything, ESPN is trying to get itself out of some hot water.

“‘Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment,' says ESPN's Mike Foss.”

Despite that, it sounds like Pat McAfee fully plans on having Aaron Rodgers continue to be a returning guest on his show. Likely due to the fact Rodgers is paid for his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Three days after Aaron Rodgers implied that Jimmy Kimmel would be revealed to be on Jeffrey Epstein’s list of associates while on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN is acknowledging the situation. The polarizing quarterback, however, will remain a weekly staple of the program for the foreseeable future.”

We'll see how it plays out. Aaron Rodgers' next appearance on The Pat McAfee Show is on Tuesday, January 9. Many will likely tune in to see if the Jets' quarterback will have more to say, or even issue an apology of his own. As for Jimmy Kimmel, he's been quiet since calling out the future Hall of Famer.