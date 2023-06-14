Street Fighter 6 has finally been released and we are here to provide beginners with tips to help kickstart your journey in the game. Gaining an 89 to 93 Metacritic score makes it a pretty compelling game to pick up with its classic antics. Now with Street Fighter 6's new mode called World Tour, players get to create their own characters and level them up accordingly in an open-world RPG style of gaming. Check out these six handy tips you should know when you play the game!

Street Fighter 6 World Tour Beginner Tips

Street Fighter has introduced its new game mode which is called World Tour where players can actually create their own quirky characters and have them beat up other players in combat. You will be going on a journey in Metro City, the location of the Final Fight series to be the best and greatest in the world. World Tour is an open-world action RPG brawler where you can do a lot of different things while you're on your way to being the best. Capcom has truly been innovative on this end and has made a well-thought-of decision making this for all the Street Fighter fans out there since day 1.

Stats Boosts from Your Fit

Given that you are able to create your own characters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour, customization was already expected. In this particular game mode, though, you will be getting more than just pizzaz out of your fit. What you equip will dictate your additional stat boosts that will definitely come in handy in the game later on. No matter how goofy, silly, or straight-up angsty your fit may be, you will get the boosts that you need.

Fighting Styles You Should Know About

When you start playing Street Fighter 6's World Tour game mode, players will find themselves at Luke's Gym where you will be taught the basics of the game – which is how to combat against your opponents. This will let you adapt the fighting style of Street Fighter 6's new character, Luke. If you're not too keen on his fighting style, you don't have to worry as you will be introduced to some of the more familiar characters like Dee Jay, Chun- Li, and the others which will unlock their respective move sets that you can use in the game mode later on. Using move sets in this particular game mode is similar to that of equipping armor and weapons in any RPG and can be leveled up further as you continue to progress and move forward in the game. Imagine being able to combine Chun-Li's Spinning Bird Kick and Ryu's vividly loud Hadouken against your opponents would be nothing but a beauty. Combining the best move sets for your character with your playstyle would definitely set you apart from the rest of the combat players as well.

Winning isn't Everything

While anyone who is playing a game would like to be very successful and get that W in terms of matches but in Street Fighter 6's case, it's not always gonna happen. When you face masters in the game like Dee Jay and Chun-Li, you'll most likely get that L but that's seriously okay because it's actually part of the story in this particular mode. No need to waste valuable resources when this happens, really. It may be a different case if you are extremely skilled in fighting games so might as well do your best and try to get that W if you're really up for the challenge.

In case you lose to random fighters in the game, you need not worry as well since the game is pretty forgiving. While some games would make you lose some loot and experience, Street Fighter 6 wouldn't give you that much of a hard time as you'll only be warped back to a random spot in the map. Maybe take this L as a learning experience?

Learn to Check Your Opponents Details

There are three different ways to fight opponents in the game: First is to go up to an NPC on the street and literally ask them to fight, Second is you can go up against roving gangs that will initiate the fight against you, and last, traveling to other countries will initiate the boss battles as part of the story. For you not to get those Ls in the game when going up against a random fighter, make sure to check their details first. There may be times that you have wandered off too far away and enemies will be too strong for you to take on. Make sure that you scout the vicinity alongside the opponents that are in the area so you would know if you're under-leveled or if you can pound their sorry behinds down the ground. Details will reveal information on your opponents as well as the rewards (sometimes with stipulations on how to get rewards) that you can claim after gaining a victory. Some of the rewards that you will get in-game include cash, new clothes for your fit, and more.

When All Else Fails, You Grind

Since Street Fighter 6's World Tour is an open-world RPG, you already expected that you will be required to grind – and grind you will! There will be opponents that will match your level and you will need to up for the challenge and go up against them to earn victories and level up your character while earning a bunch of loot that will help you in the game. This may not be the typical Street Fighter mode that you've grown up with but we say it's a pretty great expansion to what we have been accustomed to. If you are in a pinch, make sure to run around Metro City to pick off random fights and just spam those moves of yours and get experience leveling up your characters in the process. Just make sure to check your opponent's details to make the most out of your grind.

Don't Forget the Side Quests

As we have mentioned, Street Fighter 6 World Tour is an open-world RPG and would definitely have all its elements and that includes side quests as well. These are perfect for those that would love to kill time by doing other interesting things as well. While it may not be for everyone, these side quests would still yield a great amount of experience and loot that can prove to be pretty useful in the game. If you are stuck in a stage where you can't outclass or outplay your opponent, take a breather and do a side quest so you wouldn't be burnt out from playing the game. After all, these side quests would just usually be about fetching and delivering something to someone so it's not that taxing when you do side quests. Perhaps in the future, if there would be patches made for the game or an additional DLC, side quests would be a little bit more complex than what it currently has in the game.

We hope that these tips were able to help beginners like you understand the game better and help you get more Wins in Street Fighter 6 World Tour! There are still a lot of things to cover so make sure to check in from time to time in ClutchPoints Gaming to know more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Street Fighter 6 like this Street Fighter 6 Tips for Beginners! Good luck and may you be blessed with the skill of the best combatant in the game!