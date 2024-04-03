Capcom recently announced that their most recent game, Dragon's Dogma 2, has just surpassed 2.5 million units in sales in just over a week since its release date.
In a recent press release, Capcom announced that “worldwide sales of Dragon's Dogma 2 surpassed 2.5 million units.” These sales are likely spread out over all of its release platforms, which is by no means a small feat.
The press release expounded on Dragon's Dogma 2, talking about the path they took to reach this milestone:
Coming twelve years after the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action game set in a sprawling open world with a high degree of freedom. The game allows players to enjoy an intricately crafted, all-too-real fantasy setting while providing a taste of adventuring in a group of up to four people all while playing solo thanks to AI-controlled pawn characters that act as travelling companions. Capcom carried out various global-facing promotional activities with the aim of attracting not only long-time fans of the series but newcomers as well, including the launch of a free application that let users create their player avatars prior to the game’s release, as well as in-game pawns made in collaboration with celebrities in various countries and Japanese national athletes.
As mentioned above, the character creator that they released prior to the game's release also likely helped with the game's success. It also allowed players to do the tedious character creation in advance, allowing them to get into the game as soon as possible on release. This is in line with what most games have been doing with their demos, allowing players to carry over their initial progress into the full game.
Capcom finished the press release by stating that it remains “firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”
Dragon's Dogma 2's Launch Was Anything But Smooth
Despite the staggering amount of sales that Capcom made with Dragon's Dogma 2, the game's launch was anything but smooth. For starters, the game launched with Denuvo DRM, which hampers the game's performance on even the strongest of PCs. Players have also experienced constant crashing, even with computers that are already considered strong. Not only that but the sudden introduction of purchasable items during the game's launch sparked debates about the game being a pay-to-win game. This has led to the game receiving a Mixed reception on Steam, with only 58% of its over 50,000 reviews being positive.
The game has, however, received Generally Favorable review scores over on Metacritic, with only 5% of its reviews being mixed at the time. Other than the problems that we talked about above, the game itself is still a great one. From its revamped Pawn mechanic to the larger map (compared to the first game), as well as the updated and new classes that players could play, the game is a strong competitor for the best role-playing game this year. We'll just have to wait and what Capcom has in store for the game in the future.
That's all the information we have about the total sales for Dragon's Dogma 2. Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.