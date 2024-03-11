The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of a tightening race in the Western Conference for playoff seeding. After a poor start to the season, they've started to play better basketball and are trying to avoid a play-in finish. The Suns have been without All-Star guard Devin Booker who has been dealing with an ankle injury. But good news could be on the horizon. The Suns have upgraded Booker's status for Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers as questionable as per Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns.
Devin Booker has missed the last four games for the Suns due to the ankle injury. His missed time could make him ineligible for any postseason awards or All-NBA teams. Booker has missed a total of 14 games approaching Monday's game agains the Cavs. He can only miss three more to still be eligible under the NBA's new policy as part of the CBA.
But in any case, the Suns would obviously be thrilled to get Booker back in the lineup as soon as possible. The Suns have a precarious hold on the sixth seed at the moment with the Sacramento Kings on their heels.
Recently named to his fourth All-Star appearance, Booker has arguably been the Suns most consistent player. He's been averaging 27.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 88 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Suns are currently 37-27. They are only half a game ahead of the seventh-seeded Kings and a full game ahead of the eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.