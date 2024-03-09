Grayson Allen set a Phoenix Suns franchise record on Thursday with seven 3-pointers in the first quarter of their home win over the Toronto Raptors. Allen's counterpart at guard, Bradley Beal, was just as impressive, but with another stat.
Beal, who is playing point guard with Devin Booker sidelined due to an ankle injury, inished with eight assists, two of which went to Allen. Beal played fewer than 10 percent of his minutes at point guard with the Washington Wizards last season, per NBA.com, but is proving he can be a dynamic player at the position in part due to the pressure he puts on the rim.
“I think Bradley Beal, the last two games, has done a phenomenal job organizing us,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said postgame. “A lot of talk about us not having a point guard, he’s doing a great job playing point guard for us, like leading our team and quarterbacking.”
Bradley Beal thriving as Suns' part-time point guard
Beal has 62 drives in the last three games, according to NBA.com/stats. He had 20 in the Suns' 120-113 win over the Raptors, creating easy scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.
“There’s also not a lot of point guards around the league that can touch the paint the way he can touch the paint,” added Vogel.
Beal, who is averaging 11.7 drives in 34 games, said his driving fills a need for the Suns. Allen was able to get free for many of his made threes due to Beal's penetration. The Suns made 15 3-pointers on 35 attempts against the Raptors.
“I've embraced the role a lot more,” said Beal, whose natural spot is shooting guard. “I see it as kind of like a need we that have for the team is our ability to attack the paint, get in the paint.”
The Bradley Beal drives man, can't say enough about the functionality
Suns come back to Spain PnR again, & the way spacing is manipulated in this action is friendly to his downhill nature
He's a bullet to the cup on this one pic.twitter.com/6rKry41Zoc
— Stephen PridGeon ☯️🏁 (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024
Beal, although steady at point, has had an uneven year with the Suns. He has missed 29 games due to varying injuries. Despite that, his teammates and Vogel have said he is engaged and a joy to play with.
Beal's skills have also impressed Kevin Durant, who had his second straight game with 35 points on Thursday.
“Coaches are expecting Brad to play a role,” Durant said. “He has brought the ball up before, but I think he is playing traditional point guard right now. He is setting up the offense every single time down, he is giving up shots to his teammates. He is penetrating every time trying to kick out, he is one of those players who can do everything. Any situation you put him in he is going to figure it out. He is an unselfish player, when you are unselfish and have the skills that he has, you can adapt to anything.”
Beal might play point guard again Saturday in the Suns' home game against the league-leading Boston Celtics. Booker could be listed as doubtful with his right ankle sprain. Beal and the Suns are 37-26, good for sixth in the West.