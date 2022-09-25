REPORT: Jae Crowder, Suns agree on training camp, trade plan

Jae Crowder has been making headlines of late after reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns have been trying to find a new home for the 32-year-old veteran. Crowder’s looming exit has now become even more imminent after the team made a telling decision with regard to his status for training camp.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Crowder has mutually agreed with the team that he will be sitting out camp as both parties look to move on from each other in the immediate future:

“The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams wrote in his report.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

It now feels like it’s only going to be a matter of time before the Suns announce a trade for the 6-foot-6 forward. Crowder has been a key part of Phoenix’s rotation in the past two seasons, averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per game. The former Marquette standout also drained 2.2 triples per contest on a 36.9-percent clip. It is now clear, however, that Crowder has come to the end of the line in terms of his tenure with the Suns.

There appears to be no shortage in interest from rival teams for Crowder, though. One side that has already been linked to a potential reunion with him is the Miami Heat. Crowder himself would reportedly “welcome a return to the Heat,” so a South Beach comeback could be in the books for the veteran.