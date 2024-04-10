To say the Phoenix Suns got beat on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers would be an understatement. Although this turned out to be a 105-92 victory for the Clippers, one that doesn't appear to be a blowout by the naked eye, this game was over within the first few minutes of play. Los Angeles began this game on a 37-6 run and led by as many as 37 points in the second quarter. As a team, the Suns were not prepared for this game, but Kevin Durant was not about to call out any of his teammates or coaches for the loss.
“We're not putting the blame on one player, we're not putting the blame on anybody. I guess what the fans want to do is place blame,” Durant stated after the game in response to Suns fans taking to social media, via ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth. “We win and lose as a team. That's what we talk about every single day. We all can play better.
“People want us to put the blame on one player or coach, but we win and lose as a team.”
Durant's response targeting Suns fans was in response to being questioned about how the team takes accountability for games like they had against the Clippers, where nobody appears to be on the same page.
While the Suns did cut into Los Angeles' lead, outscoring them 54-39 in the second half, Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal struggled on offense throughout the course of this game. The Suns' three stars shot just 15-of-46 from the floor, roughly 32 percent, highlighted by Booker's one-made shot from the floor.
As a result of this loss, Phoenix sank to the 7-seed in the Western Conference with only three games remaining on their schedule, including another matchup with the Clippers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Kevin Durant, Suns ready to turn the page
Down as many as 37 points in the first half is not the way the Suns wanted to present themselves to their fans in the regular-season home finale. Phoenix, a team with high championship aspirations, now finds themselves on the verge of having to win their way to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. In doing so, the Suns will ultimately run into one of the best teams in the conference should they have to earn a spot in the postseason via the play-in tournament.
The good news for the Suns is that they still have three games remaining on their schedule, including Wednesday night's game against the Clippers, a chance for revenge from the night before. In his postgame remarks, Booker talked about staying ready for the task at hand, especially since the team can correct their mistakes from Tuesday night's loss to the Clippers.
“I don't get into the too-high and too-low thing. Just gotta take it a game at a time,” Booker said. “Our next task is tomorrow (Wednesday), and we'll cross that bridge once we get there.”
When asked about the team's level of frustration following the loss, Booker simply stated, “chilling.”
Currently in the play-in region of the Western Conference standings, the Suns still have an opportunity to climb out of the hole they have dug themselves into. The Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the three teams Phoenix has left on their schedule. Although they haven't defeated the Clippers this season, the Suns have picked up two wins over both the Kings and the Timberwolves. They will need some help, but the path to claiming an actual playoff spot is still presenting itself.
Everything for the Suns starts with getting back on the right track for Wednesday's game. Unlike the Clippers, who have already ruled Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden out for this game, the Suns are making all of their stars available. Revenge is exactly what Phoenix needs right now, which is why a win on Wednesday could go a long way in improving their effort level heading into postseason play.