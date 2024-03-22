With just weeks remaining in the 2023-24 NBA season, the focus around the league is beginning to shift to the playoffs. The standings in both the Eastern and Western Conferences change every single night, which is why there is still no certainty as to who will end up where. There are still questions about which teams will have to fight for their right to be in the playoffs via the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Over the course of the next few weeks leading up to the start of the play-in tournament and playoffs, this page will be updated with the latest standings, tiebreakers, and play-in tournament matchups. Each team's remaining strength of schedule is also provided, courtesy of Tankathon.
Eastern Conference Playoff Picture
All season long, the Eastern Conference has been run by the Boston Celtics. Led by their two All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics are the best offensive team in the league. Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White also have a lot to do with this.
The Milwaukee Bucks are also playing some of their best basketball right now and contending for a title. However, Boston holds a dominating lead for the 1-seed in the conference. It is just a matter of time until they officially clinch it.
Several teams, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers, are also looking to prove they can contend with the best, yet injuries continue to hold them back. The key to the East is between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, two teams that are jockeying for position and currently find themselves in the play-in region of the standings.
Here is a full, in-depth look at where each team resides in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as what tiebreakers they own.
1. Boston Celtics (55-14) – Clinched Atlantic Division
Remaining strength of schedule: 30 [Easiest in league] (OKC, MIL, NOP | WAS, DET, CHA [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BOS owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIL; one game remaining on schedule
- BOS won 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE
- BOS won 2-1 season tiebreaker over ORL
- BOS won 4-0 season tiebreaker over NYK
The Celtics are the best team in the league, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see them have the easiest schedule remaining. In terms of the tiebreakers, Boston is on the verge of clinching the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. In fact, the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers are the only two teams to defeat the Celtics twice this season.
Home-court advantage is going to matter for the Celtics, especially since they are a league-best 32-3 overall in TD Garden this year.
2. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25) – 10.5 GB
Remaining strength of schedule: 5 (BOS, OKC [2], NOP | WAS, MEM, TOR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BOS owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIL; one game remaining on schedule
- MIL tied CLE 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIL currently leads Central Division over CLE by 1.5 games
- MIL is tied with ORL at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; two games remaining on schedule
- MIL owns 3-1 season tiebreaker over NYK; one game remaining on schedule
- IND won 4-1 season tiebreaker over MIL for season tiebreaker
Under Doc Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks have become a much better defensive team. Still, they have struggled while in the spotlight against the likes of the Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Bucks should continue to grow and get better ahead of the playoffs, especially with Khris Middleton back on the floor. The only goal in Milwaukee is to regain their confidence after a first-round defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat last year.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-26) – 12.0 GB (1.5 GB of MIL)
Remaining strength of schedule: 19 (DEN, MIN, LAC | CHA [3], MEM, UTA)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BOS won 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE
- CLE tied MIL 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIL currently leads Central Division over CLE by 1.5 games
- CLE tied ORL 2-2 for season tiebreaker; ORL currently leads Southeast Division, CLE trails MIL by 1.5 games for Central Division
- NYK won 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE
- IND owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
- MIA owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
- PHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
Injuries are piling up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In addition to Evan Mobley going down with an ankle injury, Donovan Mitchell has a knee injury and recently underwent a procedure on his nasal fracture. The good news is that Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are capable of leading Cleveland's backcourt. The bad news is that the Cavs own zero tiebreakers over other teams in the Eastern Conference right now.
4. Orlando Magic (42-28) – 13.5 GB (1.5 GB of CLE)
Remaining strength of schedule: 14 (MIL [2], LAC, NOP | CHA, POR, MEM)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BOS won 2-1 season tiebreaker over ORL
- MIL is tied with ORL at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; two games remaining on schedule
- CLE tied ORL 2-2 for season tiebreaker; ORL currently leads Southeast Division, CLE trails MIL by 1.5 games for Central Division
- ORL won 3-1 season tiebreaker over NYK
- ORL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over IND
- MIA won 3-1 season tiebreaker over ORL
- PHI owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over ORL; one game remaining on schedule
Since the All-Star break, the Orlando Magic have gone 12-3 and have posted a 106.2 defensive rating, the best in the league. Jamahl Mosley deserves a lot more attention for Coach of the Year than he is getting because the Magic have gone from a low-end team in the East that could contend for a play-in tournament spot to a group that can give the best of the best fits come time for the playoffs. Orlando is a very dangerous team right now that is only growing in confidence every day.
5. New York Knicks (41-28) – 14.0 GB (0.5 GB of ORL)
Remaining strength of schedule: 23 (BOS, OKC, MIL| DET, SAS, TOR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BOS won 4-0 season tiebreaker over NYK
- MIL owns 3-1 season tiebreaker over NYK; one game remaining on schedule
- NYK won 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE
- ORL won 3-1 season tiebreaker over NYK
- IND won 2-1 season tiebreaker over NYK
- NYK own 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIA; one game remaining on schedule
- NYK won 3-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
Julius Randle's status for the NBA playoffs continues to be a major question mark. Jalen Brunson is the leader of the Knicks and has been on a tear as of late. The key to the New York Knicks finding success is whether or not OG Anunoby can play. When he plays this season, New York has gone 15-2 overall.
6. Indiana Pacers (39-31) – 16.5 GB (1.5 GB of NYK)
Remaining strength of schedule: 13 (OKC, LAC, CLE| TOR, BKN [2], ATL)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- IND won 4-1 season tiebreaker over MIL
- IND owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
- ORL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over IND
- IND won 2-1 season tiebreaker over NYK
- IND is tied with MIA at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
- IND won 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
- CHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over IND; one game remaining on schedule
When Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and the Indiana Pacers are clicking in transition, they are the most dangerous offensive team in the league. Unfortunately, things have gone south for Indiana's offense in recent weeks, as they rank seventh in offensive rating since the All-Star break. Bennedict Mathurin being sidelined for the rest of the year has definitely weakened the Pacers.
7. Miami Heat (38-31) – 17.0 GB (0.5 GB of IND)
Remaining strength of schedule: 27 (CLE, NOP, NYK| WAS, POR, TOR [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- MIA owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
- MIA won 3-1 season tiebreaker over ORL
- NYK own 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIA; one game remaining on schedule
- IND is tied with MIA at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
- MIA owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI; one game remaining on schedule
- MIA tied CHI 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIA owns tiebreaker due to 26-18 conference record vs. CHI's 18-22 conference record.
At this point in the season, we are used to seeing Erik Spoelstra's squad turn things on. Right now, this Miami Heat team looks stuck in the mud due to the constant lineup changes they have gone through as a result of injuries. An easy schedule the rest of the way, plus the Pacers recent slump, presents the Heat with an opportunity to maybe creep out of the play-in tournament altogether and claim the 6-seed in the East.
8. Philadelphia 76ers (38-31) – 17.0 GB (0.5 GB of IND)
Remaining strength of schedule: 20 (OKC, LAC [2], CLE| DET, SAS, MEM)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- PHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over CLE; one game remaining on schedule
- PHI owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over ORL; one game remaining on schedule
- NYK won 3-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
- IND won 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
- MIA owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI; one game remaining on schedule
- CHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
Without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have been nothing more than a play-in tournament team. Tyrese Maxey continues to lead an assortment of role players for a Sixers team that truly looks out of sync at times. If Embiid can return for the playoffs, Philadelphia will be a tough team to face right off the bat for either the Celtics or Bucks. However, it's hard to see them winning a game in one of those series without him.
9. Chicago Bulls (34-36) – 21.5 GB (4.5 GB of MIA/PHI)
Remaining strength of schedule: 21 (BOS, MIN, ORL| WAS [2], DET, BKN)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- CHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over IND; one game remaining on schedule
- MIA tied CHI 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIA owns tiebreaker due to 26-18 conference record vs. CHI's 18-22 conference record.
- CHI owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHI
- CHI owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over ATL; one game remaining on schedule
Currently eight games in front of the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls will be making the play-in tournament unless they lose the rest of their games while also seeing Brooklyn go on a hot streak. With DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls are still capable of making a little bit of noise and possibly seizing an actual playoff spot. Still, this is a team with no defensive presence. Offensively, the Bulls just don't have the talent to match up with the best of the best right now.
10. Atlanta Hawks (30-39) – 25.0 GB (3.5 GB of CHI)
Remaining strength of schedule: 10 (BOS [2], DEN, MIN | DET, CHA [2], POR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- CHI owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over ATL; one game remaining on schedule
- BKN owns 3-1 season tiebreaker over ATL
The Atlanta Hawks currently hold a 4.5-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the final play-in tournament spot. Their upcoming stretch of games is not so favorable either, especially without Jalen Johnson. If the Hawks are not careful, the Nets could steal this spot from them, especially since they own the tiebreaker over Atlanta.
11. Brooklyn Nets (26-44) – 29.5 GB (4.5 GB of ATL)
Remaining strength of schedule: 28 (NYK [2], SAC, IND [2] | WAS, DET, TOR [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- BKN owns 3-1 season tiebreaker over ATL
At this point, the Nets' only hope is to win the games they have remaining against the bottom of the league, while also seeing the Hawks' tough schedule engulf their rivals. Brooklyn has an opportunity to bump Atlanta out of postseason contention due to the fact that they own the season tiebreaker over the Hawks. Keep an eye on this team and what they can do.
Western Conference Playoff Picture
The top of the Western Conference has been a three-team race between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. With just weeks left in the season, there is no telling what order these three teams will finish in. The Thunder and Nuggets have two MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, respectively, but Anthony Edwards has kept the T-Wolves in the running despite Karl-Anthony Towns suffering a torn meniscus.
Outside of these three teams, the rest of the Western Conference is super competitive. However, there are questions surrounding each of the remaining teams. Can the Los Angeles Clippers regain their footing, given their struggles since the All-Star break? How will the New Orleans Pelicans look now that Brandon Ingram is hurt? Could the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns rise up out of the play-in tournament region of the standings?
And of course, how could we forget about the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, two title-contending teams who may just fight it out in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game. The Western Conference is loaded with talent, and the tiebreakers each team owns will help tell the tale of how the playoffs will unfold.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (48-20) – Tied with DEN
Remaining strength of schedule: 6 (BOS, MIL [2], NOP | SAS, CHA, TOR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- OKC won 3-1 season tiebreaker over DEN
- OKC tied MIN 2-2 for season tiebreaker; OKC holds tiebreaker with 1.5-game lead over MIN for Northwest Division
- OKC won 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- OKC is tied with NOP at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could very well end up with the MVP award should the Thunder finish with the best record in the Western Conference. As a team, Oklahoma City is very sound on offense, and they can be stifling at times on defense. They truly have no weaknesses other than their lack of size in terms of rebounding outside of Chet Holmgren.
The key to the Thunder maintaining their regular-season success into the playoffs revolves around their three-point shooting. Oklahoma City has been the best perimeter shooting team all year, which is why they are a legit contender.
2. Denver Nuggets (49-21) – Tied with OKC
Remaining strength of schedule: 29 (MIN [2), LAC, PHX | SAS [2), POR, MEM [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- OKC owns 3-1 season tiebreaker over DEN
- DEN is tied with MIN at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; two games remaining on schedule
- DEN owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAC; one game remaining on schedule
- DEN won 2-1 season tiebreaker over NOP
When Nikola Jokic is on the court, good things happen for the Denver Nuggets. The defending NBA champions appear to be on a collision course with the 2024 NBA Finals, where they could end up meeting the Celtics.
The Nuggets still have the same championship core they had a season ago, and Michael Porter Jr. has been playing a lot better as of late. They should undoubtedly be the favorites in the Western Conference right now.
3. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-22) – 1.5 GB
Remaining strength of schedule: 16 (DEN [2], CLE, PHX [2]| WAS, DET, TOR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- OKC tied MIN 2-2 for season tiebreaker; OKC holds tiebreaker with 1.5-game lead over MIN for Northwest Division
- DEN is tied with MIN at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; two games remaining on schedule
- MIN won 3-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- MIN tied NOP 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIN owns tiebreaker due to 33-12 conference record vs. NOP's 26-18 conference record
- MIN won 3-1 season tiebreaker over DAL
- PHX owns 1-0 season tiebreaker over MIN; two games remaining on schedule
- SAC owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIN
Karl-Anthony Towns could wind up missing the rest of the year for the Timberwolves as a result of a meniscus injury. Nonetheless, Anthony Edwards has continued to ascend to superstar status for Minnesota, leading them to key wins in recent weeks. With shades of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in his game, Edwards has a chance to become the best scoring weapon in this league.
Seeing him come time for the playoffs on a contending team will be extremely fun, especially since all that matters to Edwards is winning. The Timberwolves are still a top-tier defensive team without Towns that can give their opponents fits on the interior.
4. Los Angeles Clippers (43-25) – 5.0 GB (3.5 GB of MIN)
Remaining strength of schedule: 11 (DEN, CLE, ORL | CHA, POR, UTA [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- OKC won 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- DEN owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAC; one game remaining on schedule
- MIN won 3-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- NOP won 3-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- LAC won 2-1 season tiebreaker over DAL
- LAC owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over PHX; two games remaining on schedule
- LAC owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over SAC; one game remaining on schedule
Since the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Clippers have posted a 7-8 record while ranking 24th in defensive rating. The Clippers have looked vulnerable on the interior, and it just doesn't appear as if they are playing with the same intensity they had earlier in the season.
This is definitely a concern for the Clippers right now. Nonetheless, their trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden should prove to be lethal come time for the playoffs.
5. New Orleans Pelicans (42-27) – 6.5 GB (1.5 GB of LAC)
Remaining strength of schedule: 9 (BOS, OKC, PHX [2] | DET, SAS, POR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- OKC is tied with NOP at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
- DEN won 2-1 season tiebreaker over NOP
- MIN tied NOP 2-2 for season tiebreaker; MIN owns tiebreaker due to 33-12 conference record vs. NOP's 26-18 conference record
- NOP won 3-1 season tiebreaker over LAC
- NOP tied DAL tied DAL 2-2 for season tiebreaker; currently leads Southwest Division over DAL by 1.5 games
- PHX owns 1-0 season tiebreaker over NOP; two games remaining on schedule
- NOP won 4-0 season tiebreaker over SAC
- LAL owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over NOP; one game remaining on schedule
- NOP is tied with GSW at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining
Brandon Ingram suffered a bad-looking knee injury on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic. Fortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Friday morning that Ingram is dealing with a left knee contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. While it's not good that Ingram is hurt, the injury looked a lot worse than a contusion. How the Pelicans fare without Ingram will be very telling as to how this team will perform in the postseason.
6. Dallas Mavericks (41-29) – 8.0 GB (1.5 GB of NOP)
Remaining strength of schedule: 22 (OKC, SAC [2], GSW [2] | DET, CHA, UTA)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- MIN won 3-1 season tiebreaker over DAL
- LAC won 2-1 season tiebreaker over DAL
- NOP tied DAL 2-2 for season tiebreaker; currently leads Southwest Division over DAL by 1.5 games
- DAL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHX
- SAC owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over DAL; two games remaining on schedule
- DAL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAL
- DAL owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over GSW; two games remaining on schedule
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can achieve anything come time for the playoffs. Add PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford into the mix, and all of a sudden, the Dallas Mavericks could wind up being a very tough team to beat four times in seven games. If Dallas avoids the play-in tournament, their path to the Western Conference Finals looks a lot more believable.
7. Phoenix Suns (41-29) – 8.0 GB (1.5 GB of NOP, tied with DAL)
Remaining strength of schedule: 2 (OKC, DEN, MIN [2] | SAS [2])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- PHX owns 1-0 season tiebreaker over MIN; two games remaining on schedule
- LAC owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over PHX; two games remaining on schedule
- PHX owns 1-0 season tiebreaker over NOP; two games remaining on schedule
- DAL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over PHX
- PHX is tied with SAC at 2-2 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
- LAL won 3-2 season tiebreaker over PHX
- PHX won 3-1 season tiebreaker over GSW
When Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are on the floor together, the Phoenix Suns have the best offense in the league. However, their defense continues to be a major concern and question mark. Others will need to recognize this and step up over the next few weeks to try and help Phoenix get out of the play-in tournament.
8. Sacramento Kings (40-29) – 8.5 GB (0.5 GB of DAL, PHX)
Remaining strength of schedule: 3 (BOS, OKC, LAC | POR, BKN, UTA)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- SAC owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over MIN
- LAC owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over SAC; one game remaining on schedule
- NOP won 4-0 season tiebreaker over SAC
- SAC owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over DAL; two games remaining on schedule
- PHX is tied with SAC at 2-2 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining on schedule
- SAC won 4-0 season tiebreaker over LAL
- SAC tied GSW 2-2 for season tiebreaker; SAC owns tiebreaker due to 27-17 conference record vs. GSW's 19-23 conference record
Every time the Sacramento Kings pick up a great win, they follow it up with a puzzling loss. In addition, Kevin Huerter has suffered a torn labrum as a result of a dislocated shoulder. How this impacts the Kings' chances of finding postseason success is yet to be seen. It is worth mentioning that this team is 7-1 when Keon Ellis starts.
9. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32) – 11.5 GB (3.0 GB of SAC)
Remaining strength of schedule: 18 (MIN, MIL, CLE | WAS, MEM [2], TOR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- LAL owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over NOP; one game remaining on schedule
- DAL won 2-1 season tiebreaker over LAL
- LAL won 3-2 season tiebreaker over PHX
- SAC won 4-0 season tiebreaker over LAL
- LAL owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over GSW; one game remaining on schedule
- LAL tied HOU 2-2 for season tiebreaker; LAL currently owns tiebreaker due to 24-23 conference record vs. HOU's 22-19 conference record
No team is going to want to play Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the postseason. With that said, the Los Angeles Lakers may be facing elimination early on if they are to be in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be the difference in terms of this group being able to advance.
10. Golden State Warriors (36-32) – 12.0 GB (0.5 GB of LAL)
Remaining strength of schedule: 17 (MIN, NOP, ORL| SAS, CHA, POR)
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- NOP is tied with GSW at 1-1 for season tiebreaker; one game remaining
- DAL owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over GSW; two games remaining on schedule
- PHX won 3-1 season tiebreaker over GSW
- SAC tied GSW 2-2 for season tiebreaker; SAC owns tiebreaker due to 27-17 conference record vs. GSW's 19-23 conference record
- LAL owns 2-1 season tiebreaker over GSW; one game remaining on schedule
- GSW owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over HOU; one game remaining on schedule
As bad as the Golden State Warriors have been, they're still championship contenders regardless of what their seeding will be in the playoffs. The Warriors have won four championships since 2015, and they still have Stephen Curry. At any moment, things can begin clicking for the Warriors.
11. Houston Rockets (34-35) – 14.5 GB (2.5 GB of GSW)
Remaining strength of schedule: 12 (OKC, MIN, LAC | POR [2], UTA [3])
NBA Playoffs Tiebreakers:
- LAL tied HOU 2-2 for season tiebreaker; LAL currently owns tiebreaker due to 24-23 conference record vs. HOU's 22-19 conference record
- GSW owns 2-0 season tiebreaker over HOU; one game remaining on schedule
Alperen Sengun is out for the year after a gruesome-looking knee or leg injury. Since this injury, the Houston Rockets have been picking up win after win to pull closer to the Warriors and Lakers in the standings. Do not rule Houston out of the playoff picture just yet!