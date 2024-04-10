Phoenix Suns' Frank Vogel said he would be brief. He kept his word. Vogel, who is in his first year as Suns coach, said the team's 105-92 loss to the LA Clippers was one he didn't see coming.
“I didn't sense anything prior to the game,” he said. “I felt very confident we were going to win this basketball game.”
Vogel and the Suns have lost four straight games against opponents who did not have at least one of their stars. Wednesday, the Clippers were without All-Stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Harden was a late addition to the injury report and missed the game with right foot inflammation.
Phoenix's coach, who is normally even-keeled, was visibly angered by the loss. Vogel was cautious to not take his frustration out, but clearly there is a level of disconnect for the Suns to play their best basketball.
“We lost the game,” Vogel began. “We got to turn the page to tomorrow.
“We didn't play well enough in the first quarter…when we got down, we started pressing. And it snowballed.”
Moving forward, Phoenix likely has to win each of its remaining three games to avoid the NBA play-in. The Suns with their loss fell to 46-33, good for seventh in the West.
The Suns started off cold and the game went south. Phoenix trailed 35-4, making just two shots in their first 19 attempts.
Phoenix had a rally that included a 20-point second-half win, even cutting the Clippers' lead to 91-84 with 6:54 to go. If the Suns won, they would have completed the largest comeback in NBA history.
“We have a comeback strategy that's effective for us,” Vogel said. “I don't want to get into all the details, but it's bigger and deeper than playing just five 3-point shooters. But that's where it begins.”
LA started point guard Russell Westbrook, who finished with a triple-double at 16 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. The Clippers had all five of their starters reach double figures, led by Paul George with 23 points. Backup wing Amir Coffey hit three 3-pointers and had 13.
“My team understood the message that I gave them in the locker room,” Vogel said. “I don't need to share all that with you.”
The Suns' next game is against the Clippers Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.
“We didn't show it tonight, but we responded in the second half,” Vogel said. “We are remaining confident. I believe in this team.”