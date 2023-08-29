Super Mega Baseball 4 launches it's third and final DLC, Castillo Arena, very soon. Like previous DLCs, this one includes a brand new stadium with all-new dimensions. Players who purchased the game's Ballpark Edition also get access to the new stadium two weeks before everyone else can play on it.

Here's a sneak peak of DLC #3: Castillo Arena! This stadium will be available for Ballpark Edition players on August 31st at 9am PT (Standard Edition players can purchase it in first party stores on September 14th). #SuperMegaBaseball4 pic.twitter.com/a3SAgLgzUy — Super Mega Baseball (@SupMegBaseball) August 28, 2023

The previous two DLCs included:

Peril Point , which launched back on June 16th for standard edition owners

, which launched back on June 16th for standard edition owners Ciudad de Colores, which launched on August 14th for Standard Edition owners

We don't know as of yet whether this is the final DLC, but it's the last upcoming one we know of.

So when is the Super Mega Baseball 4 Castillo Arena DLC Release Date? Let's find out.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Castillo Arena DLC Release Date – August 31st For Ballpark Edition Owners

The Super Mega Baseball 4 Castillo Arena DLC comes out Thursday, August 31st for players who purchased the game's Ballpark Edition. For Standard Edition owners, the DLC launches on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, just two weeks after Ballpark Edition owners get it.

Each DLC in the game costs $4.99 (USD), but EA PLAY members get 10% off as part of their membership.

Super Mega Baseball 4 is the 4th game in the larger-than-life baseball series. The series was developed by Metalhead Studios, who've since been acquired by EA Sports back in 2021. SMB4 is the first in the series to be published by EA Sports.

The latest SMB game added hundreds of real MLB legends, multiple improvements to franchise mode, and an extremely addictive shuffle draft mode. You can play by yourself, or you can create online leagues with friends.

The latest Super Mega Baseball game emphasizes control over everything else. The customization allows you to edit almost any aspect of a league, including league structure, team names, logos, uniforms, and so much more.

ClutchPoints reviewed Super Mega Baseball 4 for the Nintendo Switch, giving it an 8.5/10. We praised the in-depth customization, as well as gameplay and controls. We noted a few quirks and performance issues with the Switch version. Overall, SMB4 is a blast to play with friends, or just solo if you prefer.

For more on SMB4 and its upcoming DLC, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.